Donald Trump’s campaign says he is “fine” after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.
Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed. In a statement hours later, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed that one spectator was killed and two others were wounded.
A statement from the Trump campaign said the former president “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.” It adds that “he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”
Two officials who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation said the shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee.
They said the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents.
In a statement a few hours after the shooting, the Secret Service said the suspected shooter fired “multiple shots from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.”
“U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased,” the statement continued.
The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs rang out through the crowd.
Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.
In a sign of how important Pennsylvania is for both parties, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden were all campaigning in the state Saturday.
Ever since President Joe Biden’s dismal debate performance Democrats have wrestled with whether he should continue on as their presumptive nominee. Biden has vowed to continue in the race.
He’s expected to meet virtually with members of the two largest Democratic caucuses on Capitol Hill as he looks to rebuild momentum for his reelection campaign, even as the number of Democrats calling for him to step aside increases.
The shooting prompted condemnations from both sides of the aisle—and pushed some to openly express their support for the presidential candidate.
A day after Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk contributed to a group backing Trump’s presidential bid, the billionaire made his endorsement official on X shortly after news of the apparent assassination attempt.
In another post, Musk wrote: “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”
The Tesla CEO also took to X to go after venture capitalist Reid Hoffman over a comment about Trump in a conversation with fellow billionaire Peter Thiel.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, joined a host of political leaders in condemning political violence.
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder in an act of political violence, echoed Newsom’s condemnation.
“As one whose family has been the victim of political violence,” she wrote on X, “I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.”
In a post on X, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin, called the would-be assassination “absolutely despicable.”
In a press conference Swalwell hosted Saturday evening, he said he’s happy to hear Trump is well and saddened that at least “one innocent person” lost their life. The East Bay congressman went on to say he hopes people steer away from political divisiveness.
“To anyone who is seeking to use this for any political benefit,” he said, “I urge you not to do that. Unity must be our antidote in a moment like this.”
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Fremont, who represents the South Bay and Peninsula, said he was “absolutely appalled” by what happened.
Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that “there is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.” He added that while details were still scarce, “we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”
In a statement issued by the White House, Biden said he’s “grateful to hear” that Trump is safe and doing well.
“I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden continued. “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.