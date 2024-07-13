Donald Trump’s campaign says he is “fine” after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed. In a statement hours later, the U.S. Secret Service confirmed that one spectator was killed and two others were wounded.

A statement from the Trump campaign said the former president “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.” It adds that “he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Two officials who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation said the shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee.