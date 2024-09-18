On the night of July 29, the owners of about 30 RVs, ousted from the street they’d parked on for years, drove onto a San Francisco Zoo parking lot in protest. Park rangers and police officers showed up at the site along the Great Highway Extension and told them they were trespassing. No one was cited or detained, and the caravan left the lot in the early hours of the morning. Most of the RVs ended up parking on Zoo Road.

The next day, Melissa Millsaps, an investigator with the city attorney’s Public Integrity Unit, visited the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center on Zoo Road seeking security-camera footage of the incident, according to the center’s chief, David Dubinsky. The Public Integrity Unit is charged with everything from code enforcement to whistleblower investigations.