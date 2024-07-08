An appeals court on Monday overturned an injunction that has prevented San Francisco from enforcing or threatening to enforce laws that prohibit sitting, lying or lodging on public property against “involuntarily homeless” people for over a year.

The ruling is a direct result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision late last month which gives American cities more latitude in clearing homeless encampments, a major victory for elected officials and residents who have been raising concerns about the conditions of San Francisco’s streets for years. Advocates have spoken out against the high court’s ruling, claiming it criminalizes homelessness and sweeps the issue under the rug.

The direct result of the Supreme Court’s decision and Monday’s ruling weren’t immediately known. However, city officials such as Mayor London Breed have indicated that San Francisco will start citing homeless individuals or even arrest them if they refuse shelter. Officials have told The Standard that outreach workers will likely have to make fewer determinations when they clear an encampment. The city is still working through its exact policy and has yet to release a comprehensive plan on how they will respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Monday’s ruling is part of a lawsuit filed in 2022 by the Coalition on Homelessness, which claimed that San Francisco was breaking the law during its encampment sweeps. The case relied upon previous rulings that the Supreme Court overturned in Johnson v. Grants Pass, specifically surrounding claims about the 8th Amendment’s cruel and unusual punishment clause.

A federal magistrate judge earlier this year put the lawsuit on hold until the Supreme Court’s ruling, agreeing with the city’s attorneys that resources would be better spent waiting until the high court’s decision was made.