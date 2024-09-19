Roberts’ designs have been featured on fashion lines from Supreme and the local hill-bombing crew GX1000 . Just this week, his work adorned the cover of Father John Misty’s new single. Roberts is also set to paint a mural for Thrasher’s new Haight Street store, opening this fall.

Heavily entwined with San Francisco’s underground skate, punk rock, and graffiti scenes in the early 2000s, Roberts has developed something of a cult following with his psychedelic landscape and still life paintings.

But in recent years, Roberts, 47, has largely outgrown psychedelics. In fact, the artist says, he hasn’t tripped in three months. These days, his inspiration comes more from his 2-year-old son, Ocean, than from the world of hallucinogens.

Joe Roberts is fuzzy on the details, but there was a time when tripping on acid, DMT, or mushrooms felt as routine as a visit to the grocery store.

Technicolor dungeons that look born from a drug-induced fever dream are venues for cartoon bedlam — think Hieronymus Bosch, but with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Grateful Dead’s “steal your face” replacing twisted sprites and tarots.

Based in San Francisco’s foggy Outer Sunset, Roberts has been celebrated locally and internationally for his uncanny work that takes viewers back to their elementary-school art class via a heroic dose . A champion of San Francisco, his work brings together themes of spirituality, the occult, and fantasy, tying pop culture with ancient symbolism and personal motifs from comic books to native imagery.

“A lot of these kids got obsessed with that book” — Roberts’ monograph “ 61)A3HT3TA3W ,” or “We Ate the Acid” backward — “and they’re looking at him as this strange Ram Dass character,” said gallerist and ex-pro skater Tony Cox. “This mystique only made people even more obsessed. Even people who don’t like or understand art — it’s a universal language.”

As his work has breached popular culture in the last several years, the mythology around him has grown.

From Milwaukee to the Mission

In the fall of 1997, Roberts hitched a ride to Los Gatos, where he lived in a trailer park with four friends. After a month, the harsh reality that Los Gatos was not San Francisco dawned, and he “freaked the fuck out.”

Despite making art casually in his youth, Roberts was disillusioned with the idea of college and spent his years after high school wandering the late-night streets of Milwaukee with graffiti friends. Yearning for a big-city lifestyle, 1990s skaters, punks, graffiti-heads and the otherwise culturally estranged were drawn to one city. “Everyone said San Francisco was the place to be,” he said.

Growing up in Milwaukee’s urban core, Roberts gained an interest in the obscure and strange from his grandfather, the artist Steve Vasy, who made sculptures, drawings, collages, and paintings from found objects and homemade materials.

Soft-spoken, with a puckish charm, Roberts has curtains of ink-black hair framing a face frozen in an expression as if he’s just seen a ghost. Given his work, maybe he has. His baggy skater clothing is time-stamped with variously colored paints he’s been buying from the nonprofit Precita Eyes Muralists since he moved to the Mission in the late 1990s.

At his mother’s encouragement, Roberts applied to the San Francisco Art Institute, where he was accepted with a scholarship from the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin. But he felt out of touch with his classmates’ obscure artistic references and preferred to spend his time skating with friends in the Mission. When his dad had a stroke in the fall of his first year, Roberts dropped out and worked full time at Amoeba Music on Haight Street, packing CDs into theft-proof cases.

“Haight Street sucked, dude,” he said. “I remember working there and being like, ‘I hope someone’s pit bull doesn’t eat me right now.’”

Still, Roberts, called the seven years he worked at Amoeba a school unto itself, where he homed in on his place in San Francisco’s underground art and skate scenes. He skated with local Thrasher prodigies, played in hardcore and noise bands with coworkers, and regularly took acid and smoked DMT before drawing for hours.