Win tickets to shows at Oakland’s Fox Theater

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Oakland’s Fox Theater reopening as a premier live entertainment venue. Since its $75 million renovation in 2009, the historic theater, managed by Another Planet Entertainment, has become a cultural landmark, hosting everyone from Bob Dylan and Prince to Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

The theater, which opened in 1928 as a movie palace, had been closed for more than 40 years before its revival. With its beautifully restored architecture and state-of-the-art Meyer sound system, the venue has hosted a wide array of talent, including President Barack Obama, Anthony Bourdain, and Oprah Winfrey.