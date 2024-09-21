Here, in Guy’s words, is what the candidates’ fashion choices say about them.

Fair enough. But the Menswear Guy wasn’t as modest when commenting on Breed’s most serious challengers — philanthropist and Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie, former interim Mayor Mark Farrell, and Supervisor Aaron Peskin — who present very different sartorial stories.

Regarding Mayor London Breed, who is given to monochromatic powersuits in bold hues and frequent changes of hairstyle, all Guy would say is that she “falls into the ‘She looks nice’ category.” He’s a menswear expert, he insists, so asking for his thoughts on women’s fashion would be like asking an English professor to hold forth on German lit.

So we asked the style expert to offer insights into how the leading male mayoral candidates dress and where they might make improvements while they’re out there glad-handing the public and kissing babies.

Derek Guy, known for offering men’s fashion advice and the occasional hot take as the Menswear Guy , just so happens to be a San Francisco resident. He’s not especially invested in November’s mayoral race — “I’m very detached from San Francisco politics,” he said — making him an electorally neutral fashion arbiter.

Daniel Lurie: All-day denim

Jeans are a part of his brand, and he’s wearing a white shirt to kind of cling to the idea of business professionalism. I think it would be better if he wore a blue Oxford button-down, or even a chambray work shirt — which his company [Levi’s] also sells.

There are photos of him wearing suits with the last button buttoned, which he should not do. He doesn’t wear tailored clothing. He’s a very thin man, and if I were advising him, I would say put on jeans and a light-blue Oxford shirt and wear a tweed jacket. Or, in the summer, you can do a cotton sport coat, and that would give you the professionalism you want to project.

If he does wear a tailored jacket, I wouldn’t wear the jeans. I don’t know what model he wears, but probably 501s. I would say go to the Levi’s Vintage Store that does historically accurate versions of things they did in the past and get 1947 501s. The ones he walks around in are too low-rise for a tailored jacket.