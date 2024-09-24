Ariel Cruz had run out of beer Feb. 11 after watching the San Francisco 49ers’ overtime Super Bowl defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs and went to a gas station to pick up more booze.

As he walked toward the Gulf station on the edge of the Excelsior, he noticed a gang of dirt bike riders. One of the riders punched him in the mouth, splitting his lip on both sides, he said.

What happened next was a blur, one captured in a viral video shot by a Gulf clerk. Police further spelled out the events Tuesday, announcing the arrest of a suspect tracked down several weeks ago.

In the video, Cruz is seen waving his arms frantically and lunging at riders as two police officers, batons drawn, appear to call for backup and try to remove Cruz from the situation, as bikes and an ATV race around them.