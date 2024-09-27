Watching the new AI-generated future of music videos

The presentation was the result of a hackathon-style competition to create AI music videos, organized by Machine Cinema, an L.A.-based group that makes films and art via generative AI technology.

The first AI-generated video flicked on, showing a dramatic confrontation between an octopus and a manatee, set to folksy music. It was a fitting appetizer for the next 13 music videos, which featured — among other absurd scenes — Cinderella ditching Prince Charming to become a hip-hop star; an apocalyptic explosion at the Palace of Fine Arts, set to heavy EDM beats; and an angsty coming-of-age story in which a woman transforms into a wolf.

Hours after a sweaty brainstorming session kicked off Wednesday night behind the pink door of a nondescript office space in San Francisco’s Mission district, the teams of techies were ready for show-and-tell.

The monthly event — put on for the first time in San Francisco — brought together software engineers, animators, and artists to learn how to use the technology and compete to create the best music video.

“There’s a lot of hype,” said Paul Kunyak, who was on a team with other professional animators. “We’re just here to figure it all out.”

The teams prompted ChatGPT to come up with lyrics, then fed them into the AI song generator Udio, generated images in Midjourney, animated them in Runway, and edited the audio and video clips together – all in three hours.