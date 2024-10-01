Are you ready for this epic coach-versus-couch smackdown, America? Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance will face off Tuesday night in a bare-knuckled brawl of Midwestern politeness — and, possibly, seething passive-aggression — dueling over who gets to be the second-most-powerful person in the world.

The one and only vice presidential debate — which airs live at 6 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+ — will be broadcast from New York and moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan. CBS has made it clear that, unlike at the two presidential debates, the candidates are responsible for fact-checking each other, and their microphones will not be muted when the opponent is speaking.

The potential for chaos is high — who knows what’ll happen! The Standard hit pay dirt with its bingo drinking game in June when Joe Biden’s reelection campaign self-immolated. And we came through again last month when Trump ranted about people eating dogs. Now we’re giving you another game filled with predictions that range from the inevitable to the wildly implausible. Enjoy — and drink responsibly! It’ll all be over soon.