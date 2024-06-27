Tonight’s the night that none of us have been waiting for!

At 6 p.m. sharp, 81-year-old President Joe Biden and 78-year-old former President Donald Trump square off in front of an anxious, rapidly aging nation for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election.

The two wise elders will be tearing each other’s faces off in an empty auditorium in Atlanta, where interruptions won’t be possible, at least in theory, as debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be muting the candidates when it isn’t their turn to speak. There will be no mixed-martial-arts octagon draped with red-white-and-blue bunting, sadly. But CNN is juicing interest in this rematch by refusing to release the list of topics to be covered and denying the opponents anything beyond a pad, a pen and a glass of water.