Tonight’s the night that none of us have been waiting for!
At 6 p.m. sharp, 81-year-old President Joe Biden and 78-year-old former President Donald Trump square off in front of an anxious, rapidly aging nation for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election.
The two wise elders will be tearing each other’s faces off in an empty auditorium in Atlanta, where interruptions won’t be possible, at least in theory, as debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be muting the candidates when it isn’t their turn to speak. There will be no mixed-martial-arts octagon draped with red-white-and-blue bunting, sadly. But CNN is juicing interest in this rematch by refusing to release the list of topics to be covered and denying the opponents anything beyond a pad, a pen and a glass of water.
You, however, will likely need something stiffer. Which is why we at The Standard have created a Presidential Debate Drinking Game Bingo Card, which we offer as a diversion to your otherwise uncontainable frustration. We encourage you to drink responsibly, and as the phrase “convicted felon” may come up repeatedly, to know when to stop.
Click here for a downloadable, printable Presidential Debate Bingo Card.
If you need to get out of the house for this one, the official San Francisco Democratic Party watch party at Manny’s in the Mission has already sold out, but many spots around the Bay Area are hosting debate events of their own, among them:
Executive Order, 868 Mission St., SoMa
This Filipino-forward, two-story bar and lounge is already presidential-themed, and will be airing the debate on their projection screen promptly at 6 p.m.
Richmond Republic Draught House, 642 Clement St., Inner Richmond
Local political organization Sister District Project is organizing a watch party at this Richmond District beer bar, known for its huge selection of pub fare.
Awaken Cafe, 1429 Broadway, Oakland
Politically engaged downtown Oakland cafe and roastery Awaken is luring people in to watch the bickering session with sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and coffee.
Patriot House, 2 Embarcadero Center, third floor, Financial District
Run by four Irish sisters who clearly display a love for their adopted homeland, this downtown gastropub will be screening the fracas on at least several of its flatscreen TVs.