Attention, nervous liberals nationwide: It’s time. On Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT, Vice President Kamala Harris will go head-to-head with former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia in their first (and maybe only?) debate in a particularly unusual election season.

The rules for the debate — which will air live on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu — are as strict as they are straightforward. ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the 90-minute face-off, in which both candidates’ microphones will be muted when they’re not speaking — just as in the June 27 debate between Trump and President Biden.

Many Americans no doubt recall what happened then, as viewers watched Biden’s reelection prospects undergo a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” on live television.

The Standard did our best to soothe the blow in advance, providing readers with a presidential bingo drinking-game card. Now we’re giving you another one, freshly updated with predictions that range from the obvious to the off-the-wall.

As ever, we encourage everyone to drink responsibly. And don’t forget, vice presidential hopefuls Sen. J.D. Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to square off Oct. 1. Save the Diet Mountain Dew until then, and go easy on the vodka Tuesday.