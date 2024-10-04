Extreme heat has 49ers tickets selling dirt cheap

Many available tickets for Sunday are resales, perhaps because fans decided they’d rather watch this game from an air-conditioned bar or living room than suffer through temperatures forecast at 98 degrees.

The stadium’s cheapest tickets are high up in sections 406, 417, and 418 on the infamous east side, despised for its lack of shade. Closer to the field, seats in section 127, next to the eastern end zone, are available for as low as $107; equivalent seats on either the sunny side or the shady side are similarly priced. But ticket prices overall are down, and the cheapest are nosebleeds on the sunbaked east.