Extreme heat has 49ers tickets selling dirt cheap

people sit in stadium
Tickets to Sunday’s 49ers home game against the Cardinals are going cheap as scorching temperatures are expected. | Source: Noah Graham/Getty Images
By Garrett Leahy

Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers game against the Arizona Cardinals might be the hottest since Levi’s Stadium opened in 2014, weather analysts predict.

And it would appear the promise of high temperatures has brought low prices for tickets to the game in Santa Clara.

As of Friday morning, seats near the 10-yard line were going for as low as $163 on StubHub, while nosebleeds start at $76. Prices for similar seats are even lower on Ticketmaster, at just over $145 and $66.55.

By comparison, tickets in the same sections for the Dec. 8 home game against the Chicago Bears start at $466 and $265 on Stubhub and $537 and $354 on Ticketmaster. Tickets against the 49ers’ rival Dallas Cowboys run even higher for their Oct. 27 meetup at Levi’s.

Many available tickets for Sunday are resales, perhaps because fans decided they’d rather watch this game from an air-conditioned bar or living room than suffer through temperatures forecast at 98 degrees.

The stadium’s cheapest tickets are high up in sections 406, 417, and 418 on the infamous east side, despised for its lack of shade. Closer to the field, seats in section 127, next to the eastern end zone, are available for as low as $107; equivalent seats on either the sunny side or the shady side are similarly priced. But ticket prices overall are down, and the cheapest are nosebleeds on the sunbaked east.

Weather aside, the 49ers-Cardinals face-off is considered to be a typical game between two teams that aren’t rivals. The 49ers are expected to win by a wide margin.

A fan painted in red with a large &quot;SF&quot; logo on his chest is cheering in a stadium, surrounded by other fans, including one taking photos.
This could be you Sunday for just $66.55, plus the cost of body paint. | Source: Robin Alama/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

