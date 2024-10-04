Lombardi: OVER

It usually comes down to whether Purdy throws an interception or not. He was well over 100 last week until the Jabrill Peppers pick on a fourth-quarter throw intended for Brandon Aiyuk. Odds are that Purdy plays a clean game against Arizona’s defense, which ranks No. 30. He finished 20 of 21 the last time he faced the Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium.



Kawakami: OVER

Weird stat: Purdy’s been under this number in the 49ers’ two wins this season and over the number in the two losses. I’ll guess that this streak ends with Purdy hitting 110 or higher this week by tearing up the Cardinals defense on the way to an easy win.