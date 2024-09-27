49ers vs. Patriots: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: OVER The times when Purdy doesn’t hit the benchmark this season will be rare, especially against a low-tier defense like New England’s. The Patriots rank No. 28 in expected points added (EPA) per play against the pass (the Rams rank No. 31), so expect Purdy to cook again.

Kakakami: UNDER

I don’t think the 49ers will need much from the air to beat the Patriots, and it’s unlikely that Purdy has Jauan Jennings running free all game like he did against the Rams. I’ll say this will be a solid baseline game for the QB, maybe with one interception, which will put him around a 90 rating.