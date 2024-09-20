49ers vs. Rams: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: JORDAN MASON. Is it too early to pick Brandon Aiyuk? The receiver has acknowledged that he’s not up to full speed yet following his August hold-in, but the 49ers need him to reassume a more featured role. That said, I won’t assume Aiyuk is ready to fire on all cylinders until I see it. Mason, who leads the NFL with 48 carries through two weeks — and who, along with Deebo Samuel, had over 100 yards in Week 2 — is my pick here.