49ers vs. Rams: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

We’ll be making these quick predictions, in the same five categories, every Friday before a Sunday 49ers game. If the game is on another day, we’ll adjust.
Here are our predictions for the 49ers’ game Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium against the Rams.
Brock Purdy passer rating under or over 100
Lombardi: OVER. Much of a passer’s rating comes down to interceptions, which are very punitive in the formula. Last week, Arizona’s Kyler Murray did whatever he wanted against the Rams defense, avoiding giveaways and finishing with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Expect Purdy (whose rating was 89.9 in Week 1 and 101.3 in Week 2) to also clear the century mark against the struggling Rams.
Kawakami: OVER. We can probably categorize Purdy’s first two games this season as close to “floor” performances for him. And he’s still at a 96.3 season rating. I think Purdy will put up a “ceiling” game on Sunday — maybe something like a 120 rating, which he topped eight times last season.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage, rushing and receiving
Lombardi: JORDAN MASON. Is it too early to pick Brandon Aiyuk? The receiver has acknowledged that he’s not up to full speed yet following his August hold-in, but the 49ers need him to reassume a more featured role. That said, I won’t assume Aiyuk is ready to fire on all cylinders until I see it. Mason, who leads the NFL with 48 carries through two weeks — and who, along with Deebo Samuel, had over 100 yards in Week 2 — is my pick here.
Kawakami: AIYUK. I’ll guess that Kyle Shanahan goes at the Rams with the full-scale ground-and-pound approach, but that will also open up some nice lanes for Purdy and Aiyuk to rekindle the chemistry they had last season.
49er defensive player with the most big plays
We’re defining big plays as sacks + forced fumbles + fumble recoveries + interceptions. There would’ve been a three-way tie in Week 1 and a two-way tie in Week 2.
Lombardi: FRED WARNER. Warner notched a sack, interception, forced fumble, pass breakup, and tackle for loss last week — and he didn’t miss a single tackle. According to general manager John Lynch on KNBR, Warner was the only NFL player to accomplish all that in one game since 2020. We’re watching a future Hall of Famer in Warner.
Kawakami: DEOMMODORE LENOIR. I’ll put him down for two interceptions on Matt Stafford, who will be flinging it quickly behind a depleted offensive line and with his best receivers injured.
Non-star 49er who makes a splash
We’re defining non-star as anybody who’s never been a Pro Bowler. We’ll use our judgment on a winner, but likely Week 1 winners would’ve been Jake Moody, Maliek Collins, or Mason, while for Week 2: nobody).
Lombardi: JACOB COWING. Lynch hinted that the rookie receiver might see his first opportunities on offense this week. Cowing’s exceptional burst can be ideal for end-around plays that laterally stretch the Rams’ defense. It’d be a great time for Cowing to make initial waves with the 49ers missing some marquee names.
Kawakami: YETUR GROSS-MATOS. He got some extra reps last weekend because he looked good getting after the QB. He’ll get some more on Sunday — reps and QB pressures.
Game prediction
Lombardi: 49ers 27, Rams 17
No, the 49ers aren’t at full strength. But neither are the Rams. In fact, L.A. is downright depleted — especially along the offensive line, where the protection in front of Stafford has been downright atrocious. Beyond that, the 49ers own the more robust roster from top to bottom.
“We have plenty of weapons,” Lynch said. “We have a very deep football team. We expect guys to step up when their numbers are called.”
That’s the mentality coming from the 49ers’ building this week. It fits the tenor of this matchup well.
Kawakami: 49ers 30, Rams 13
The 49ers have had a few get-well games against the Rams over the last few years, and with the Rams even more banged up than the 49ers, this sets up very nicely for another one.