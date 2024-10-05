Fatal BART collision delays San Francisco-bound trains

Anyone taking BART to San Francisco for the second day of the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival should expect major delays after a fatal train collision brought city-bound service to a standstill early Saturday.

Though trains were back on track from West Oakland by late morning, BART was still behind schedule after someone jumped in front of a train at the Embarcadero station around the same time as an unrelated mechanical failure.

The person who jumped was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.