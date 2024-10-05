Fatal BART collision delays San Francisco-bound trains

Anyone taking BART to San Francisco for the second day of the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival should expect major delays after a fatal train collision brought city-bound service to a standstill early Saturday.
Though trains were back on track from West Oakland by late morning, BART was still behind schedule after someone jumped in front of a train at the Embarcadero station around the same time as an unrelated mechanical failure.
The person who jumped was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
The Embarcadero station remained closed until just minutes before 11 a.m.
The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mariano Elias.
BART shut down power to the third rail so the fire crews could go underneath the train, where they found the person’s body, Elias told The Standard.
“This happens every once in a while, unfortunately,” he said.
The incident comes just a few days after someone in Hayward died after jumping in front of a BART train.