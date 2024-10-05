A fit Gen Z guy averages around 25 push-ups before hitting his limit, according to the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine, while a similarly fit young woman can do around 15. But Dr. Dobri Kiprov, a 75-year-old longevity specialist from Marin, is easily crushing 50, he says — and we’re talking full military push-ups, not the knees-down version.

Kiprov, a Harvard-trained immunologist, credits his push-up prowess to a balanced diet, stern exercise routine, and every-other-month therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) treatments, in which two liters of blood are sucked from his veins into a dresser-size machine. From there, they’re whipped around by centrifuge to separate the plasma from the red blood cells. The plasma is piped into a clear plastic sack and discarded, and the other stuff — red and white blood cells and platelets — is combined with a solution of saline and albumin (the latter derived from purified human plasma), which is then pumped back into Kiprov’s body.

It’s like an oil change that extends the life of your automobile, or a thorough cleaning of a fishbowl. “If you have an aquarium and you don’t change the water, your fish will die,” he said. “But if you keep it clean and give them food, they’ll thrive. This is the same thing.”