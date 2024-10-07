With only a month before Election Day, San Francisco mayoral candidates have been ratcheting up the competition and trying to gain an edge in the city’s ranked-choice voting system.

Mark Farrell, a former interim mayor who’s running to replace London Breed as the city’s top elected official, wants his supporters to eschew naming her on the ballot.

“Mayor Breed has overseen the sharpest decline San Francisco has faced in modern history,” Farrell told The Standard. “We must stop putting the same people in charge who have failed.”

Under the city’s ranked-choice system, voters can list candidates in order of preference, instead of selecting a single contender. If there’s no clear winner in the first round, the second-choice votes are tallied and so on, until someone garners more than 50% of the vote through a list of up to 10 candidates.

This system is considered beneficial for middle-ground candidates, though it can sometimes lead to unexpected outcomes, with the candidate receiving the most first-choice votes losing.