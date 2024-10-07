Manny’s Cafe, owned by Manny Yekutiel and known for hosting political discussions and community gatherings, was defaced with messages spray-painted in black that said “Arms embargo now,” “Death 2 the enemy,” and “Zionists out of Frisco.”

The protest was held a day before the Oct. 7 anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel. More than a thousand people carried signs, chanted slogans calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, and demanded a U.S. arms embargo against Israel.

“I’m deeply troubled and saddened to have our community attacked like this,” Yekutiel told The Standard. “Vandalizing a Jewish-owned business on the eve of the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust is disgusting and has no place in the city of Saint Francis.”

In a video posted Sunday evening to X, Trevor Chandler, a supervisor candidate running for District 9, which includes the Mission, also decried the vandalism.

“I’m outside Manny’s right now, where today masked cowards wrote antisemitic hateful graffiti on Manny’s,” Chandler said. “Targeted Manny’s, why? Because Manny is Jewish, pure and simple. It’s antisemitism that has absolutely no place in San Francisco. These cowards, who couldn’t show their face while attempting to be morally superior, vandalized it and ran.”