Mom, child watching Fleet Week injured by Navy parachutist’s fall

A U.S. Navy parachutist landed on a mother and child during a Fleet Week aerial demonstration in San Francisco on Sunday, leaving the two spectators hospitalized with minor injuries.
The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. when one of several members of the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs parachute team was trying to land at Marina Green.
One parachutist came down just beyond a cordoned-off landing area, striking a woman and her juvenile daughter who were watching the event, San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Mariano Elias told The Standard.
The mother and son were quickly evaluated by firefighters who were staged at the event and then then taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response paramedic crew, officials said.
In a statement Sunday evening, the U.S. Navy said it was investigating the incident.
“Our thoughts are with the individuals and their family. Safety is our number one priority,” a U.S. Navy spokesperson said. “We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause.”
The Leap Frogs are the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, performing at air shows and special events across the country.
Officials did not release the names of those involved or provide further details about the extent of injuries.