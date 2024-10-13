Mom, child watching Fleet Week injured by Navy parachutist’s fall

A U.S. Navy parachutist landed on a mother and child during a Fleet Week aerial demonstration in San Francisco on Sunday, leaving the two spectators hospitalized with minor injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. when one of several members of the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs parachute team was trying to land at Marina Green.

One parachutist came down just beyond a cordoned-off landing area, striking a woman and her juvenile daughter who were watching the event, San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Mariano Elias told The Standard.