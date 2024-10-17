When Adlah Chisti first saw Kamala Harris on TV 20 years ago, she felt a jolt of recognition: Here was a politician whose Indian first name and skin color reminded her of her own.

The daughter of Indian Muslim immigrants was a college student with a passion for politics, and she didn’t see many South Asian faces among San Francisco’s elected offices. Harris, also the daughter of an Indian immigrant, was a rising star serving as the city’s district attorney.

“She was the only person I could look up to growing up in San Francisco,” Chisti told The Standard. “Finally, we had that representation.”

Chisti went to law school with a dream of becoming a prosecutor and eventually worked for Harris’ 2016 Senate campaign.

At 40, Chisti is energized by Harris’ run to become the first U.S. president of South Asian heritage. She too wants to make history: as San Francisco’s first supervisor of South Asian ancestry.

Few South Asians have been elected to offices in San Francisco, where Chinese Americans and East Asians have long dominated political representation.