The largest share of tickets at the intersection (677, or 40%) cited drivers heading north on Octavia past Oak, likely entering the city from Highway 101. Another 517 got tickets for illegal right turns from Octavia onto Oak, while 437 were caught running a red light while driving east on Oak through Octavia.

The epicenter, according to new city data, is Oak Street and Octavia Boulevard. So far this year, the city has issued 1,631 tickets to motorists there for running red lights or making illegal turns on red.

Of the thousands of red-light tickets issued this year in San Francisco, the hot spots appear to be intersections leading commuters in and out of the city.

So far this year, the city has written a total of 8,341 tickets for drivers running red lights or making illegal turns on red.

The second most-ticketed intersection is 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, which accounted for 1,363 red-light citations. The distribution between northbound and southbound drivers on 19th Avenue — a common alternative to the Great Highway for drivers accessing Highways 1 and 280 — is nearly even, with 646 and 717 red-light tickets, respectively.

The camera that has caught the most red-light runners this year is at Van Ness Avenue and Broadway: 1,119 tickets have been issued to southbound drivers for illegally turning left onto Broadway.