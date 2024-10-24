Steve Kerr shows what a 12-man rotation can do for the Warriors

Kerr jammed Kuminga into the starting lineup by going big on Wednesday, alongside TJD and Draymond on the frontline, and by moving Wiggins to the shooting-guard spot. That put Kuminga at small forward, which still isn’t ideal for him and clogs up the spacing for this unit around Curry. The Warriors could get away with that against the Trail Blazers. But against good teams? Not as likely. But that comes later.



On Wednesday, Kuminga was the only Warrior who wasn’t on the “plus” side in the plus-minus, registering a neutral 0 in 20 minutes — which means the Warriors were +35 in the 28 minutes he didn’t play.



You can take that however you wish; Kuminga is a huge talent and surely will have better games than this one. But he doesn’t seem to blend too well with the Curry group, and I’m not sure that Kuminga is a perfect fit for what looks like a very dynamic second unit either. I don’t think Kerr has figured this one out.



So the compromise: Put Kuminga into the starting lineup to make sure he receives early minutes, get him out in the first sub (for Hield on Wednesday), get him back in for a shift with the second unit, then go with other options at money time to close halves and games until and unless Kuminga proves he can properly complement a Curry group. That’s about 20 to 24 minutes a game, surely fewer than Kuminga wants, but it seems about right at this point.



The starting spot should keep Kuminga sharp and engaged for the times when Curry or Draymond are flat or absent and the Warriors really need Kuminga’s unique ability to get to the basket. But keeping Kuminga from a full-scale role opens up more minutes for Moody and GP2 especially, and they deserve them.



This is a narrow tightrope for Kerr to walk because he’s gone back and forth with Kuminga’s playing time for several years now. The Warriors love Kuminga’s skill set, but they’re still not sure about his value. There was no way they could commit to a massive extension at the recent deadline, and now Kuminga is headed toward restricted free agency next July (or possibly a trade before that).



He’s still floating in the NBA in-between world. Kerr has to give Kuminga minutes, but it’s better for the team if Kerr splits up the role among two or three players. That’s how you get a 12-man rotation to open a season.