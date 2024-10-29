Man tries to ride Muni with dead raccoon

A man was spotted attempting to ride San Francisco’s Muni Tuesday morning with a dead raccoon in tow.

Passengers riding on the K through West Portal shrieked as the man tried to enter the train at West Portal & 14th Avenue station at around 8 a.m., according to an eyewitness. He was then spotted jumping onto a bench, holding the raccoon by its tail.

The man appeared to be in high spirits, moving quickly, clad in a black shiesty mask, backpack worn on his front, and cap. The raccoon had a bloody head injury.

The man was also spotted “walking up 19th Avenue slapping cars with a dead raccoon,” according to a Tuesday morning Reddit post.