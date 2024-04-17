The term is a reference to Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, who popularized the casual wearing of this type of ski mask as he rose to fame in 2019. He's currently in prison on conspiracy and gun charges.

Ski masks, or shiesties, became all the rage in Bay Area streetwear during the pandemic, as Covid made face coverings a normal—even required—accessory. Unlike three-hole ski masks, shiesty masks have a wide opening over both eyes and usually no mouth hole.

It’s called the shiesty mask, and depending on who you ask, it’s either an ephemeral street fashion trend or a symbol of urban lawlessness. But these days in San Francisco, it’s everywhere.

Some think wearing one can keep you from getting arrested; others say it's the fastest way to get on a cop's radar. Security guards have been known to rock them proudly, but some store owners will kick out anyone with one on.

“I’m in my zone, when I put on that mask,” said the 24-year-old content creator, who goes by @bayareaskiman on TikTok, where he wears a shiesty in calisthenics videos. “Nobody knows who I am, but I’m just there working out. It gives me that juice for some reason.”

“In San Francisco, it’s more so for the law enforcement,” said one shiesty-masked man in the Tenderloin, who would only give his name as Champ. “You don’t want them to notice you and get familiar with your face because they’ll harass you.”

Even as Covid safety measures have receded, the shiesty has endured among those who like the way it looks, enjoy the protection from the elements—or have other reasons for wanting to cover their faces.

“It ain’t the older cats wearing it. It’s the 25-and-under crowd that rock with the shiesties,” said Reggie, a 37-year-old Tenderloin resident who declined to give his last name, while buying cigarettes and vodka at the Starlight Market. “It went from 10 years ago, if you had $10, you could get a $5 white tee. Now these kids might use that money for a mask instead of a shirt.”

Del Seymour, executive director of the San Francisco nonprofit Code Tenderloin, credits the pandemic for normalizing an accessory that previously would have drawn unwanted scrutiny, defeating its purpose of conveying anonymity.

“It was one of those things where if someone was masked up, they were probably going to be stopped by the police,” he said. “Once Covid hit, they couldn’t stop it anymore.”

Not that they aren’t trying. As organized retail theft, car break-ins and other street crimes have drawn increasing public attention, politicians in some cities have zeroed in on the role of masks as an accessory to the crime.

In December 2023, Philadelphia’s City Council passed legislation that banned wearing ski masks on public transportation, in schools, day cares, parks and city-owned buildings. Atlanta also flirted with the idea of a similar ban, but the ordinance was ultimately tabled after community leaders said it would increase racial profiling. Last year, New York Mayor Eric Adams advised shopkeepers to bar customers who refused to lower their masks, lest they try to rob the place.

In San Francisco, city officials haven’t made an issue of it. The Mayor’s Office, police department and Supervisors Dean Preston and Matt Dorsey, who represent the areas where shiesty masks are most often seen, did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.