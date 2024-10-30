Skip to main content
Our election poll is totally unscientific but take it anyway

A row of empty voting booths is set up in a brightly lit room. Only a person's legs are visible beneath one booth, indicating someone using it.
One prediction is for sure: after Nov. 5, election mailers and text messages should finally stop their unceasing infiltration. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By Emily Dreyfuss

The presidential election polls are all tied up. Betting markets are, well, not reliable, so please don’t pay too much attention to those. With less than a week before Election Day 2024, it’s impossible to predict exactly what’s going to happen in national or local politics on Nov. 5.

But you’ve probably got a hunch, right? We want to hear it. What are the vibes telling you? What do you think is going to happen next week? And how exactly are you voting?

Let us know in the polls below. And no matter the outcome, at least one thing is for sure: election mailers will soon stop clogging your mailbox and all those text messages begging for money should peter out. We can all look forward to that.

Your Predictions

Who will win the presidential election?

Exactly how relieved will you be when election season is over?

Who’s going to win the San Francisco mayor’s race?

Will the loser of the presidential election peacefully accept the outcome?

If the presidential vote comes down to one swing state, which will it be?

Which party will win control of the senate?

What issue will drive the outcome of San Francisco’s elections?

Your votes

Who are you voting for in the presidential election?

Who is your first choice for San Francisco mayor?

Are you glad you get to vote on ballot propositions?

What’s your vote on Prop. K, to turn a stretch of the Great Highway into a park?

Do you support Prop. D, to reduce the amount of city commissions, increase mayoral power?

What’s your vote on Prop. L, which will tax rideshare companies to fund Muni?

How about Prop. 36, to increase penalties for certain drug and theft crimes?

Emily Dreyfuss can be reached at edreyfuss@sfstandard.com

