Our election poll is totally unscientific but take it anyway

The presidential election polls are all tied up. Betting markets are, well, not reliable, so please don’t pay too much attention to those. With less than a week before Election Day 2024, it’s impossible to predict exactly what’s going to happen in national or local politics on Nov. 5.

But you’ve probably got a hunch, right? We want to hear it. What are the vibes telling you? What do you think is going to happen next week? And how exactly are you voting?