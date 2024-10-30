DMV accused of slander for putting ‘San Fran’ on licenses

The DMV has committed what many San Franciscans consider a cardinal sin — using “San Fran” to refer to the city, and a San Francisco politician is putting his foot down.

State Sen. Scott Wiener demanded in a Wednesday letter to Director Steve Gordon that the DMV “cease-and-desist any and all uses” of “San Fran” to refer to San Francisco. Wiener said he knows at least six recent driver’s licenses that list the maligned moniker, which he called “upsetting references to the city no self-respecting San Franciscan would ever use.”