The California Assembly on Wednesday voted 41-9 to pass SB 1047, an artificial intelligence safety bill, vilified by much of the tech industry, that has become a local political flashpoint.

The bill is aimed at requiring companies that spend $100 million or more training AI models to develop safety measures to prevent their technology from being used to cause serious harm to society.

Introduced by state Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill has been a lightning rod for criticism from those who worry it will quash the budding AI industry in its infancy and negatively affect the economies of San Francisco and the state.

SB 1047 requires a final confirmation vote in the state Senate, where it passed in May by a vote of 32-1. Gov. Gavin Newsom has not publicly stated his position on the bill, which he could veto.

“Innovation and safety can go hand in hand — and California is leading the way,” Wiener said in a statement. “With this vote, the Assembly has taken the truly historic step of working proactively to ensure an exciting new technology protects the public interest as it advances.”

The passage comes as a fraught political fight about the legislation spilled into public view in recent weeks, with heavy-hitter elected officials taking sides — including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who came out against the bill.

Mayor London Breed joined Pelosi, arguing that more thought needs to be put into the bill. Breed’s opposition was unexpected to many observers, considering her close relationship with Wiener, particularly on pro-housing initiatives.