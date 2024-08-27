San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Tuesday that she opposes Senate Bill 1047, a controversial artificial intelligence safety bill that has infuriated many in tech and venture capital.

Breed said in a letter that while she supports the goal of ensuring the technology is used safely, “more work needs to be done to bring together industry, government, and community stakeholders before moving forward with a legislative solution that doesn’t add unnecessary bureaucracy.”

Breed joins a list of elected officials, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and other California members of Congress, who have voiced opposition to SB 1047, which was authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener with the intent to add safeguards against the misuse of AI tools.

Breed’s opposition is significant considering San Francisco is largely seen as the beating heart of the AI industry. Additionally, the mayor is a close ally of Wiener and has worked often with the state senator on policy related to housing and other issues.