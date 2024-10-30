Mia DeGuzman had lived in the United States for just two days after immigrating from the Philippines when she was hit by a Navy parachutist while watching Fleet Week from Marina Green — now she’s been left with screws holding her pelvis together after the crash.
“This was my first airshow and I had no idea I was in danger,” DeGuzman said Wednesday in a statement via her attorneys. “Now I can’t move without [her family’s] help and doctors say I may never be able to do the things I once could. Beyond the physical pain, the emotional trauma is overwhelming — what was supposed to be a joyful start to a new life here has turned into a nightmare I relive every day.”
DeGuzman does not intend to file a lawsuit right now but is seeking compensation for physical and emotional injuries.
The Oct. 13 mishap at one of the city’s signature special events fractured DeGuzman’s pelvis in two places, requiring surgery to insert screws. Her mother, Jhoanna, suffered a concussion and upper arm bruising.
DeGuzman’s attorney, Tanya Gomerman, said her client faces extensive medical bills and a difficult recovery, with the possibility that she may never be able to walk unassisted again.
“There is no doubt that this is not what this parachutist or the Navy wanted to happen, but regrettably, a young woman was injured and was left with a mountain of medical bills,” Gomerman said. “It’s a tragic incident that raises questions about safety protocols and accountability at events involving such high-risk displays.”
The family released footage from Mia’s phone, which shows the parachutist gliding toward her following the successful landing of a different parachutist on the grassy field.
Navy officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.