Mia DeGuzman had lived in the United States for just two days after immigrating from the Philippines when she was hit by a Navy parachutist while watching Fleet Week from Marina Green — now she’s been left with screws holding her pelvis together after the crash.

“This was my first airshow and I had no idea I was in danger,” DeGuzman said Wednesday in a statement via her attorneys. “Now I can’t move without [her family’s] help and doctors say I may never be able to do the things I once could. Beyond the physical pain, the emotional trauma is overwhelming — what was supposed to be a joyful start to a new life here has turned into a nightmare I relive every day.”