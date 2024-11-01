Motorists heading into San Francisco and the peninsula over Veteran’s Day weekend should expect standstill traffic as Caltrans continues emergency barrier repairs on Highway 101 and Interstate 80.

The work follows similar repairs that began in September on the Central Freeway and will include multiple full and partial closures over three weeks.

The first and longest closure runs from 10 p.m. Nov. 9 through 9 a.m. Nov. 11. During this 35-hour period, crews will close the westbound I-80 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 on the Central Freeway, as well as the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at 10th and Bryant streets.

A 24-hour closure is scheduled for Nov. 17, affecting the westbound I-80 connector ramp to northbound Highway 101 and the southbound Highway 101 Central Freeway on-ramp at Seventh and Harrison streets.