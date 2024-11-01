Motorists heading into San Francisco and the peninsula over Veteran’s Day weekend should expect standstill traffic as Caltrans continues emergency barrier repairs on Highway 101 and Interstate 80.
The work follows similar repairs that began in September on the Central Freeway and will include multiple full and partial closures over three weeks.
The first and longest closure runs from 10 p.m. Nov. 9 through 9 a.m. Nov. 11. During this 35-hour period, crews will close the westbound I-80 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 on the Central Freeway, as well as the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at 10th and Bryant streets.
A 24-hour closure is scheduled for Nov. 17, affecting the westbound I-80 connector ramp to northbound Highway 101 and the southbound Highway 101 Central Freeway on-ramp at Seventh and Harrison streets.
Additional overnight closures include:
- Nov. 18-19: Two lanes of the four-lane westbound I-80 to southbound Highway 101 connector ramp near 15th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Nov. 19-20 and Nov. 20-21: Two lanes of the three-lane eastbound I-80 near 15th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Nov. 24-25: Two lanes of the three-lane eastbound I-80 near Seventh Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Caltrans said the closures are necessary for crews to replace damaged concrete barriers and tubular railing on connectors, which have deteriorated after crashes over the years.
Officials are urging drivers to seek alternate routes during the construction period. Those driving southbound Highway 101 toward San Jose should:
- Take the connector off-ramp to eastbound I-80.
- Exit at the Fourth Street off-ramp.
- Turn left onto Bryant Street.
- Turn right onto Third Street.
- Drive to Harrison Street and take the westbound I-80/southbound Highway 101 on-ramp to join the freeway.