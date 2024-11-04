“I will say that him doing IR work off to the side with our strength coaches and trainers is different than actually getting on the field. There’s that reactive element to it. Now we’ve gotta put him through that test. Responding to a safety coming up and taking one side of leverage away and he’s gotta make a cut. Those type of things. And can he respond in a good way? Can he feel healthy enough? Can he feel like he can go make an impact and handle the volume we’ve put on him? If so, we won’t hesitate to play him.”

“I sure hope so,” Lynch said. “Christian’s passed every part of the test in our plan. You know, over bye week he stayed here with our trainers. How do you come to work on the bye week? You come when you’ve got guys like him working out and you want to see it. I sat up in my office and watched from afar. He looks great. He’s responded well.

Which is why Lynch had a buoyant answer on my podcast Monday when I asked him if the 49ers expected McCaffrey to be activated from injured reserve and in uniform on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Christian McCaffrey, who missed the first eight games of the season with calf and Achilles issues, ramped up his individual workouts last week so he could rejoin the 49ers practice on Monday. And the general manager couldn’t resist getting first-hand confirmation of the most important possible development for the second half of the season.

While almost everybody else took off for a few well-earned days spent far from home base, John Lynch stuck around 49ers HQ during the bye week for a very specific, pleasant, and extremely timely reason.

This doesn’t mean that the 49ers are pulling themselves out of the trade market this time around — as Lynch noted, they almost always make a midseason trade or two. But the focus on a lift from McCaffrey, last year’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year, is a crystal-clear indication that Lynch and Kyle Shanahan aren’t headed into the deadline desperate to make a home-run deal.

Notably, Lynch mentioned McCaffrey’s pending return — along with the eventual returns of Jon Feliciano, Dre Greenlaw, Yetur Gross-Matos and several other important 49ers to bolster this 4-4 team — before, during, and after I asked Lynch about Tuesday’s 1 p.m. trade deadline.

‘The phones have been active’

Other reasons to make some additions, even if there won’t be an immediate need once a few players start getting healthy: The 49ers probably will suffer several more injuries as the season goes on, which will burn through even more of their depth; and after these see-saw first eight games, the locker room probably would get an emotional boost by watching the front office do everything it can to fuel a playoff push.

“The phones have been active,” Lynch said. “You’re always listening, you’re asking, you’re fielding calls. I think there’s this interesting expectation because we’ve done ’em so much that every year you do it. And that’s not the case. You do it when it makes sense. It seems it’s made sense a lot. And it has helped our team, I will say that.”

The 49ers feel good about the roster they have, despite the early shakiness. They feel good about the players they have coming back. They feel good about their positioning, currently a half-game behind first-place Arizona in the NFC West. They feel good about their recent history of second-half stampedes to the postseason. And if the 49ers make a trade on Tuesday, it probably will be mostly supplementary — to add depth to the defensive line, most likely.

“I do believe that our team, our locker room, our leadership believes we’ve got everything we need,” Lynch said. “They think a lot like me. When we start getting the Christian McCaffreys [back in the lineup], he’s a game-changer. Dre Greenlaw, he’s a game-changer. [Talanoa] Hufanga…

“I do watch other sports, though. Like Tommy Edman. That was a really good move [by the Dodgers on their way to winning the World Series], under the radar. And we’ve made really big splash moves like McCaffrey [midseason 2022], Trent Williams in an offseason, not at the deadline. … One of the better moves we’ve made is a guy like Charles Omenihu, who we got some value at the year we traded for him [midseason 2021], but then his deal went on to the next and Charles played some good football. Turned into a comp pick for us.”

The 49ers have already received an immense amount of production from their 2024 draft class, led by guard Dominick Puni and defensive backs Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha, with more likely to come from receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing and running back Isaac Guerendo. But that’s all mostly been just holding things together after losing Javon Hargrave and Brandon Aiyuk to season-ending injuries. The first half was about surviving. Everything is pointed to the second half.

So I asked Lynch: Can you even fairly evaluate this team until it has McCaffrey back at full speed?

“We’re 4-4 and we feel like we left a couple wins out there,” Lynch said, referring to the 49ers’ late-game giveaways to the Rams and Cardinals early this season. “There’s no doubt about that. Does Christian help you finish things? Sure. But whether Christian’s back or not, we’re going to have to learn from the things that we didn’t do, which is just execution. The fundamentals and when you have people down you’ve gotta step on their throat. And that’s with Christian, with Greenlaw, with whoever’s out there, those are things we have to better at in this second half of the season as we move forward. …

“I think there’s so much belief in who we are and what we can do if we start doing the things we expect ourselves to do. It is the fundamental things.”