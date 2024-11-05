On top of everything, now the whole Bay Area is on wildfire alert

These factors “will translate to fires exhibiting a large resistance to control and thereby creating a hazardous and extreme wildfire environment,” the NWS said.

Red flag warnings went into effect today throughout the Bay Area, Central Coast, and Southern California until Thursday morning due to the combination of dry conditions, warm temperatures, and strong, gusty winds, the National Weather Service said.

With millions of Americans on edge about the outcome of the presidential election and the fate of democracy today, there is also the risk of wildfires igniting across vast sections of California, including San Francisco.

🚩It's about to get very dry and windy, as a result – a Red Flag Warning is now in effect for critical fire weather conditions through 7 AM Thursday for the majority of the Bay Area and the Central Coast. #CAwx #OneLessSpark 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Djsq7YhJ6b

The city, with its dense, urban landscape and moister atmosphere, doesn’t feel the hot breath of fire danger as often as other parts of the Bay Area where grasslands and forests are more susceptible to burning. Still, San Francisco was included in the red flag warning issued back on Oct. 17 in response to similar weather conditions.

PG&E warned that it will likely cut power to residents and businesses in some parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and other counties farther afield until Thursday to reduce the risk of its equipment sparking a blaze, as has happened in the past with catastrophic results.

It’s possible, but not likely, that there will be rain in the area at the end of the week or this weekend, NWS meteorologist Joe Merchant told The Standard by phone.

“There’s a very slight chance at the end of the week, but not a whole lot of confidence in that,” Merchant said.

The same weather system that ushered in strong winds will also produce high surf along the Bay Area coast, Merchant said.

Unlike the Atlantic hurricane season, which has defined dates, fire season does not begin and end with fixed days on the calendar. Instead, it looms until there has been sufficient rainfall, Merchant told The Standard. Cal Fire said that fire season is not over until Dec. 31.