18 totally nonpolitical events to check out this week instead of spiraling

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time.
Free interactive event with aerialists, cabaret, a renegade opera, breakdancing battles, light art, and live bands at 5th and Market.
- Website
- Unstaged
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 7, 4-7 p.m.
- Address
- 5th and Market streets
A 100-foot-tall psychedelic light art installation debuts at the PG&E Substation at 1st and Folsom.
- Website
- East Cut Electric
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 7, 4-6 p.m.
- Address
- 424 Folsom St.
Hip-hop and R&B-influenced electronic music from Andre Power and Noodles soundtrack this multistage party with outdoor bars, vendors, and art exhibits.
- Website
- First Thursdays
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 7, 5-10 p.m.
- Address
- Market and 2nd streets
Meet and network with players of all levels, from novices to masters, and watch their strategic gameplay unfold live.
- Website
- Checkmate
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 7, 6-9 p.m.
- Address
- Register for address
Honey bear artist Fnnch’s new solar light arch gets an official unveiling over Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive with a live music party.
- Website
- Fnnch
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 8, 4-8 p.m.
- Address
- Conservatory Drive East
The bombastic dance music duo combines live guitars and vocals with bootie-shaking beats and neon stage props.
- Website
- Sofi Tukker tickets
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Variety show with performances from a Cirque du Soleil star, burlesque from the founder of the Pussycat Dolls, belly dancing, and more at The Foundry.
- Website
- Circus Freaks
- Date and time
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10, 4 and 8 p.m.
- Address
- 1425 Folsom St.
Get hopped up with tons of top local roasters, bean exhibitors, and homewares for your caffeine habit.
- Website
- SF Coffee Festival
- Date and time
- Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Address
- Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd.
This sea cliff museum is free all weekend, and its courtyard and galleries will echo Saturday with a dozen live and electronic musical artists across three stages.
- Website
- Legion of Honor
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Address
- 100 34th Ave.
Thump Therapy hosts a morning of mimosas, eats from Kate’s Kitchen, and dreamy beats from top SF disco house DJs, including 3Kelves and Wily, at Haight’s Faight Collective underground art space.
- Website
- Disco Brunch
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 12-6 p.m.
- Address
- 473A Haight St.
An 11-hour shop-and-dance fest with 10 DJs and 25 vendors spread out across two floors at refurbished laundromat The Laundry in the Mission.
- Website
- Love-a-Fair
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.-1 a.m.
- Address
- 3359 26th St.
Afrolicious brings its global dance funk fusion to SF Live’s last free concert of the 2024 season at the Golden Gate bandshell. Los Calderones are opening.
- Website
- Afrolicious
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 1-5 p.m.
- Address
- 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive
Head to the seaside for seven live bands, food and craft vendors, face painting and pumpkin carving for the kids, and more.
- Website
- Block Party
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.
- Address
- 47th and Taraval streets
L.A. house music hero Masha Mar headlines all night on a Function One sound system at a secret venue.
Want the community of a running club without the running or sobriety? Join this micro Bay2Breakers amble through the park.
- Website
- SF Walk Club
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 10, 1-2:30 p.m.
- Address
- The Page, 298 Divisadero St.
After the viral success of NYC’s Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest, SF is looking for “Slumdog Millionaire” star Dev Patel’s clone. Could the real Dev sneak in?
- Website
- Lookalike contest
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m.
- Address
- Dolores Park
The JAMS string quartet will warm your spirits at this private home concert performing everything from Disney classics to holiday favorites to modern hits from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.
- Website
- JAMS
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
It’s like Top Golf in a baseball stadium. Book a tee time to hit balls at targets from nine different spots around Oracle Park.
- Website
- Ballpark Back 9
- Date and time
- Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 13-17