The San Francisco Standard
Life

18 totally nonpolitical events to check out this week instead of spiraling

A woman screen prints a pink anatomical heart on black fabric while a man in a brown jacket and cap holds a heat gun. People watch in the background.
Live screenprinting at Downtown First Thursdays. | Source: Into The Streets
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Unstaged

Free interactive event with aerialists, cabaret, a renegade opera, breakdancing battles, light art, and live bands at 5th and Market.

Unstaged
Thursday, Nov. 7, 4-7 p.m.
5th and Market streets

East Cut Electric light art installation opening

A 100-foot-tall psychedelic light art installation debuts at the PG&E Substation at 1st and Folsom.

East Cut Electric
Thursday, Nov. 7, 4-6 p.m.
424 Folsom St.

Downtown First Thursdays block party

Hip-hop and R&B-influenced electronic music from Andre Power and Noodles soundtrack this multistage party with outdoor bars, vendors, and art exhibits.

Two people are joyfully dancing outdoors. One wears a sparkly gold jacket, and the other a light sweater. A disco ball reflects light on a nearby building.
Dance away election stress at this huge, family friendly block party. | Source: Into The Streets
First Thursdays
Thursday, Nov. 7, 5-10 p.m.
Market and 2nd streets

Checkmate: Chess Night with engineers

Meet and network with players of all levels, from novices to masters, and watch their strategic gameplay unfold live.

Checkmate
Thursday, Nov. 7, 6-9 p.m.
Register for address

Fnnch’s light arch opening at Golden Gate Park

Honey bear artist Fnnch’s new solar light arch gets an official unveiling over Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive with a live music party.

A glowing pink archway at dusk lights up a few wooden chairs and two people beneath it, creating a cozy atmosphere, framed by dark trees.
Illuminate's latest public art installation is a celebrate of light in the park. | Source: Illuminate
Fnnch
Friday, Nov. 8, 4-8 p.m.
Conservatory Drive East

Sofi Tukker concert

The bombastic dance music duo combines live guitars and vocals with bootie-shaking beats and neon stage props.

Sofi Tukker tickets
Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Graham Auditorium, 99 Grove St.

Circus Freaks show

Variety show with performances from a Cirque du Soleil star, burlesque from the founder of the Pussycat Dolls, belly dancing, and more at The Foundry. 

A dynamic group performance with nine people in dark, glittery costumes under purple lighting, striking expressive poses and conveying intense energy.
Sweat, sex, and contortion will be on full display at the Circus Freaks show. | Source: Circus Freaks
Circus Freaks
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10, 4 and 8 p.m.
1425 Folsom St.

SF Coffee Festival

Get hopped up with tons of top local roasters, bean exhibitors, and homewares for your caffeine habit.

SF Coffee Festival
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd.

Legion of Honor’s 100th anniversary free music party

This sea cliff museum is free all weekend, and its courtyard and galleries will echo Saturday with a dozen live and electronic musical artists across three stages.

Legion of Honor
Saturday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
100 34th Ave.

Disco Brunch dance party

Thump Therapy hosts a morning of mimosas, eats from Kate’s Kitchen, and dreamy beats from top SF disco house DJs, including 3Kelves and Wily, at Haight’s Faight Collective underground art space.

Disco Brunch
Saturday, Nov. 9, 12-6 p.m.
473A Haight St.

Love-a-Fair craft market dance party

An 11-hour shop-and-dance fest with 10 DJs and 25 vendors spread out across two floors at refurbished laundromat The Laundry in the Mission.

Love-a-Fair
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.-1 a.m.
3359 26th St.

Afrolicious 8+ piece band

Afrolicious brings its global dance funk fusion to SF Live’s last free concert of the 2024 season at the Golden Gate bandshell. Los Calderones are opening.

Afrolicious
Saturday, Nov. 9, 1-5 p.m.
75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive

Outer Sunset Block Party

Head to the seaside for seven live bands, food and craft vendors, face painting and pumpkin carving for the kids, and more.

Block Party
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.
47th and Taraval streets

So Sweet After Dark rave

L.A. house music hero Masha Mar headlines all night on a Function One sound system at a secret venue.

So Sweet
Saturday, Nov. 9, 11:59 p.m.-6 a.m.
TBA

SF Walk Club’s BYOB GG Park stroll

Want the community of a running club without the running or sobriety? Join this micro Bay2Breakers amble through the park.

SF Walk Club
Sunday, Nov. 10, 1-2:30 p.m.
The Page, 298 Divisadero St.

Dev Patel look-alike contest

After the viral success of NYC’s Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest, SF is looking for “Slumdog Millionaire” star Dev Patel’s clone. Could the real Dev sneak in?

A man with curly hair and a mustache walks in a tuxedo with a bow tie. People and a yellow taxi are visible in the blurred background.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Dev Patel is seen in Midtown on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images) | Source: The Hapa Blonde
Lookalike contest
Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m.
Dolores Park

JAMS string quartet’s holiday show

The JAMS string quartet will warm your spirits at this private home concert performing everything from Disney classics to holiday favorites to modern hits from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

JAMS
Sunday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
RSVP for location

Ballpark Back 9 golfing

It’s like Top Golf in a baseball stadium. Book a tee time to hit balls at targets from nine different spots around Oracle Park.

A man playing gold at Oracle Park.
Ballpark Back 9 on Thursday, November 17, 2022. | Source: Suzanna Mitchell
Ballpark Back 9
Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 13-17
Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza

