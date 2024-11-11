The Great Highway will cease to be a road and become a park — at some point. That’s because last week San Francisco voters narrowly passed Proposition K, a measure to extend the ban on vehicles from the section between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way.

The only problem? Prop. K didn’t offer a plan for how to transform the four-lane divided road into open space, or specify where funding for it might come from.

This was a major reason why many voters opposed the measure. But for others, this lack of a blueprint is an opportunity to take matters into their own hands and reimagine Ocean Beach Park for themselves. To that end, one Redditor used ChatGPT to generate a bucolic greenscape full of zigzagging trails and palm trees extending north from Sloat.

Like most AI renderings, the vision is uncanny. Baffling, really. There’s a skyline where the Richmond should be — and a roadway that still shows plenty of cars. But the picture of the imaginary park is beautiful, and the post spawned plenty of ideas for what to do with the current Great Highway, the suggestions ranging from practical to fantastical to straight-up trolling.