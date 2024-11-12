Skip to main content
Three people sit at a wooden table with wine glasses, smiling. A plant is on a shelf behind them, and there are flowers on the table. The setting is cozy and bright.
Andrew Gardelle and his parents, Ellen and Philippe Gardelle, work together at their 28-year-old restaurant, Chapeau. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard
The simple secret to these SF restaurants’ success? Family.

As chef-driven destinations struggle to survive, these multigenerational restaurants continue to evolve.

By Lauren Saria

It’s a Thursday night at Chapeau on Clement Street, and the scene is so familial and wholesome, it almost seems like you’re a guest at someone’s house. 

Owner and executive chef Philippe Gardelle is standing at the door welcoming regular customers with hugs. “Do you want your usual table?” he asks in a thick French accent. His wife, Ellen Gardelle, delivers sugar-rimmed martini glasses to a table. “Earl Grey martini, my creation — I used all the alcohols,” she says with a conspiratorial smile. 

Philippe’s brother, Christian Gardelle, waits on families enjoying bowls of chubby mussels swimming in white wine and butter. And Philippe and Ellen’s 30-year-old son, Andrew Gardelle, who serves as chef de cuisine, struts out of the kitchen holding an elaborate pâté en croûte. 

A hand is slicing a loaf of meat pie with a knife on a wooden board. The pie has a detailed filling, and two glasses of red wine are on the table nearby.
Andrew Gardelle’s specialty is pâté en croûte, ground meat and aspic encased in a pastry crust. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard
The image shows a cast iron skillet with a baked dish containing a sausage and a seasoned meat piece, likely duck, on a wooden table with a glass of red wine nearby.
Cassoulet, one of Chapeau’s most popular dishes, is made from the recipe of owner and executive chef Philippe Gardelle. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard

It’s so classically European, you almost want to roll your eyes. “A lot of the time, I’ll say it drives me crazy,” Andrew concedes of working with his mother, father, and uncle. “But it’s also good.” 

In fact, it might be the secret to Chapeau’s success. With chefs ranting about the impossibility of running a restaurant in this city, decades-old neighborhood staples like Chapeau seem to be doing the impossible: tapping into an infusion of energy by handing over the reins to a second generation. At Chapeau and other San Francisco restaurants, sons and daughters are stepping up to work with their parents and update the family business for a new generation of diners.  

Andrew doesn’t just work with his father; they work in tandem. The delicately sweet crème brûlée is Philippe’s recipe. But the intricate pistachio tart — that’s all Andrew. The bistro also recently underwent a months-long renovation that reflects Andrew’s style, rather than that of his parents. “It’s a little bit more zen, but in a French-Parisian way,” he says. 

The new look — butter-yellow banquets, a mint-green paint job, and live greenery — caters to the tastes of houseplant-obsessed millennials. “Obviously, what my parents do is great, but I’m a different generation,” Andrew says. “I bring a different perspective.”

From classic Vietnamese to ‘Tuesday Noods’

Bringing a more youthful vibe is also the goal for sisters Bianca and Kandyce Wong, whose parents, Dennis and Annie, have owned and operated the Vietnamese restaurant Le Soleil since 1993. Like Andrew, the sisters grew up at the restaurant, passing long afternoons playing in a corner booth. They didn’t initially think they’d go into the family business, but after college, both came back to work alongside their parents. 

A group of four people sit at a table smiling, with dishes and drinks in front of them, including a bowl of soup, a plate with appetizers, and beverages.
From left, Annie, Bianca, Kandyce, and Dennis Wong work together at their restaurant, Le Soleil. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard
A black bowl with braised meat on risotto, garnished with greens and sliced chili, sits on a dark wooden table next to a glass of red wine.
Bianca Wong’s pho risotto features a hoisin-glazed beef rib on rice cooked in beef broth, topped with an Asian-inspired chimichurri. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard

The restaurant has long been respected for Dennis’ classic Asian cuisine, including some of the city’s best Hainanese chicken. Now, once a week, the sisters run a lunch-only pop-up cheekily called Tuesday Noods. The pop-up lets them put their own little spin on things, like beef pho served with a side of chile-garlic soy sauce instead of hoisin and Sriracha. They also serve chicken wings coated in an addictive savory-sweet ginger-caramel infused with fish sauce. 

Some of the Tuesday Nood dishes will make it onto the menu of Le Soleil’s second location, set to open by the end of the year at Stonestown Galleria. Bianca and Kandyce are driving the expansion. Kandyce, who studied art and design, created trendy, color-blocked button-up shirts that will double as merch and staff uniforms. Each features a subtle, modernized version of the Le Soleil logo — a sun, of course — on the sleeve. “We’ll do a few combinations,” she says, flipping through various colorways. 

An updated bistro in the Tenderloin

Matt Ho didn’t just help transition his parent’s restaurant into a new era — he brought it back to life. The original Bodega Bistro ended its 14-year run in the Tenderloin in 2017. But after working at high-end restaurants, including Nobu, Ho came back to help his dad, Billy Ho, reopen a new version of the business, Bodega SF, on Mason between Eddy and Ellis streets. 

At the new restaurant, Matt compromises, serving a pho-centric lunch menu similar to what was offered at the old Bodega Bistro, while making his mark at dinner. During the evening service, Matt tries to appeal to a younger crowd, serving oysters topped with smoked trout roe; a whole fish steamed with dill, turmeric, and galangal; and Asian-inspired cocktails, such as a martini infused with fish sauce and a gimlet flavored with pandan and chrysanthemum. 

Two people are sitting on a couch, smiling and clinking green bottles. They are surrounded by plates of food and a framed black-and-white photo is on the wall behind them.
Matt Ho, left, and father Billy reopened their family restaurant in 2022 as Bodega SF. The original, Bodega Bistro, closed in 2017. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard
A plate contains a bowl of broth with meat and vegetables, a side of white noodles, fresh leafy greens, and a piece of fried food on a woven mat.
Bun cha, a menu item from Bodega Bistro that was carried over to Bodega SF, features heritage pork belly and meatballs with vermicelli, lettuce, and herbs. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard

Beyond the more polished dinner experience, the new iteration of Bodega comes from Matt’s experience working at larger, corporate-run restaurants. “He likes to be hands-on,” Matt says of his dad. “But if you have systems, you can build a restaurant where you don’t have to be there.” So while Billy felt he had to be at Bodega Bistro every day, Matt has created an infrastructure that gives him more work-life balance. 

Billy’s happy to see his son enjoy that luxury. “I’m not a chef,” he says. “It wasn’t my dream to have a restaurant.” He got into the business by investing in a friend’s restaurant, which he eventually took over and turned into Bodega Bistro. It wasn’t a passion project but a way to make money and survive. “It’s tough,” Billy says of the restaurant business. “But do I have regrets? No.” 

After all, it led his son to an industry he loves: “He definitely has more fun.” 

Lauren Saria can be reached at lsaria@sfstandard.com

