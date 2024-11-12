The simple secret to these SF restaurants’ success? Family.

Philippe’s brother, Christian Gardelle, waits on families enjoying bowls of chubby mussels swimming in white wine and butter. And Philippe and Ellen’s 30-year-old son, Andrew Gardelle, who serves as chef de cuisine, struts out of the kitchen holding an elaborate pâté en croûte.

Owner and executive chef Philippe Gardelle is standing at the door welcoming regular customers with hugs. “Do you want your usual table?” he asks in a thick French accent. His wife, Ellen Gardelle, delivers sugar-rimmed martini glasses to a table. “Earl Grey martini, my creation — I used all the alcohols,” she says with a conspiratorial smile.

It’s a Thursday night at Chapeau on Clement Street, and the scene is so familial and wholesome, it almost seems like you’re a guest at someone’s house.

It’s so classically European, you almost want to roll your eyes. “A lot of the time, I’ll say it drives me crazy,” Andrew concedes of working with his mother, father, and uncle. “But it’s also good.”

In fact, it might be the secret to Chapeau’s success. With chefs ranting about the impossibility of running a restaurant in this city, decades-old neighborhood staples like Chapeau seem to be doing the impossible: tapping into an infusion of energy by handing over the reins to a second generation. At Chapeau and other San Francisco restaurants, sons and daughters are stepping up to work with their parents and update the family business for a new generation of diners.

Andrew doesn’t just work with his father; they work in tandem. The delicately sweet crème brûlée is Philippe’s recipe. But the intricate pistachio tart — that’s all Andrew. The bistro also recently underwent a months-long renovation that reflects Andrew’s style, rather than that of his parents. “It’s a little bit more zen, but in a French-Parisian way,” he says.