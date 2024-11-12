‘I’m not gang-banging’: Dirt bikers defend their noisy hobby

The bikers, some of whom ride unregistered motorcycles without helmets, all asked to be referred to by their nicknames. For good reason — riding a motorcycle without a license plate is illegal. And in San Francisco, frustration with dirt bikers has become so pronounced that Mayor London Breed recently introduced and signed into law legislation making it a misdemeanor to promote or gather for a sideshow or dirt bike event.

The two men, both 33, tore up and down Hudson Avenue one October evening as neighborhood kids looked on. Other bikers rocking shiesty masks, hoodies, and Jordans came to meet them. The group hit “knee knock” wheelies and scraped their fenders on the asphalt for 30 minutes before peeling off toward the bay for a sunset ride.

Pork Chop grew up riding dirt bikes in the Bayview. Thirty years after he first got on a bike as a toddler, he’s still popping wheelies outside Youngblood-Coleman Playground, where he and his friend Molly used to play in the sandbox.

“You sit at a job for eight hours a day,” said Pork Chop, who works as a security guard at a school. “You want to do something fun with the next four or five hours besides going to bed. Are you gonna gamble up all your money? Go to the bar and buy a bunch of drinks? Go to the cannabis club and buy a bunch of weed? Or are you going to get a bike?”

But in interviews with The Standard, bikers say they’ve found both community and a stress outlet in “bike life.”

“Eventually more showed up, and they started doing wheelies, going in circles on Valencia. Forty-five minutes later, they were still there, burning tires in the intersection. The restaurant smelled like burned rubber. We didn’t finish the pizza,” Laguana posted on X .

When dirt bikers took over a Mission intersection in August, Sharky Laguana was pissed. Laguana, who sits on the city’s Homeless Oversight Commission, said the bikers spoiled his dinner.

‘I’m not gang-banging’

Molly said he would sometimes spend a day riding, then return to the Bayview and hear that someone had been shot or that police officers had come by. Every day he was out on his bike, he said, was a day he wasn’t “in the line of fire.”

But bikes didn’t keep him out of trouble completely. In 2017, Molly, along with two other bikers, was arrested on assault charges after a fight with a ride-share driver on the freeway. Court records show Molly was convicted of assault, battery, and malicious mischief. The court sentenced him to 15 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

Pork Chop had his own close call, but not with the law.

Leaving the Double Rock neighborhood on his bike one day in 2017, he heard shots ring out. Pork Chop said he started weaving, trying to dodge the gunfire. The first bullet hit him in the right wrist; another hit his left forearm, shattering the bone.