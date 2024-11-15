How Deommodore Lenoir’s contract paved the way for a Brock Purdy megadeal

Despite initial reports valuing the contract at up to $92 million, it’s officially worth $88.8 million over five years. That includes a $13 million signing bonus that spikes Lenoir’s immediate cash flow. He’d previously been in line to make only $3.1 million this season.

Said Lenoir on Wednesday : “When my agent called me and told me the contract was done, I burst out into tears. I finally was able to change my family’s life for generations.”

“It’s not real normal that we extend guys over the course of the year,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Friday on KNBR. “We’re very grateful that he and his reps agreed to sit down and talk, and we got something done. The greatest testament to him is how happy the entire place is for him.”

Lenoir, conversely, maintained radio silence throughout the process, even when negotiations heated up in training camp. And though the 49ers and his camp couldn’t reach agreement then, they did this week — and both parties are thrilled.

Deommodore Lenoir’s contract dance with the 49ers went very differently than the team’s recent negotiation with Brandon Aiyuk, which was finalized only after months of social media bluster and a long stretch of missed practice time for the receiver.

Both the 49ers and Lenoir were clearly intent to avoid similar risks this time. But it takes two to tango — and that made for a simple yet inherently interesting agreement. Here are the details of Lenoir’s new deal:

Certain about his desire to be with the 49ers, Lenoir decided to forego contractual drama. It’s worth noting that the 49ers’ three preceding big-money negotiations — for Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, and Deebo Samuel — stretched into at least training camp and were immediately followed by suboptimal play from each of those players.

“I’ve been a West Coast guy my whole life,” Lenoir, a native of Los Angeles, said. “The camaraderie within the team, all the players, my brothers, my family is from this side. I knew this was a place I could see myself long-term.”

One can certainly argue that the 25-year-old Lenoir took a hometown discount. He’s an ascending player who has allowed the seventh-lowest passer rating of qualifying NFL cornerbacks while showcasing exceptional inside-out versatility. Lenoir even alluded to that himself when explaining why he didn’t care to stretch out negotiations into the post-season, when he was set to become a free agent.

All numbers represent millions.

PRTD BON stands for “prorated signing bonus” and “OPT BON” stands for prorated option bonus.

NFL rules dictate that any qualifying signing or option bonus money creates a salary-cap hit that is prorated for up to five years. The 49ers, as they typically do, used both bonuses to amortize Lenoir’s cap hits into future years. Their clear goal was to keep the 2024 and 2025 totals low in order to maintain maximum flexibility for upcoming business, which potentially includes a record-setting megadeal for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Lenoir’s $13 million signing bonus (listed in green) prorates at $2.6 million annually. Then, a $6.5 million option bonus is set to kick in come 2025. That one also prorates over five years, at $1.3 million annually. Both of these bonuses allow the 49ers to keep Lenoir’s base salary at the league minimum for the next two seasons. That number, listed in the first column, doesn’t spike until 2026 — when Lenoir no longer has any guaranteed money on his contract.

The team now has valuable contractual control over Lenoir through the 2030 season, when he’ll turn 30 years old. But there’ll also be plentiful room for flexibility once 2026 comes around — for both parties.

If Lenoir is underperforming, the 49ers aren’t tethered to those final four base salaries.

If he’s performing at his current level, the 49ers should be happy to pay him at those rates — especially given the fact that the cap is consistently rising to mirror growing NFL revenue. (They’ll also be free to convert most of Lenoir’s large base salaries to signing bonuses that prorate against the cap, so there’s flexibility to play even more financial Tetris here.)

If Lenoir is overperforming, perhaps the 49ers can upwardly adjust his deal — just as they did with running back Christian McCaffrey earlier this year.

The good faith between both parties is evident in the structure of this contract.

“He’s one of our cornerstones going forward,” Lynch said.

It’s been important for the 49ers to fit those cornerstones under the roof of their larger financial structure, which must be prepared to accommodate an extension for Purdy — which, given the QB’s play and nature of the market at the position — might be on track to be the largest deal in NFL history.