Photos: Rain batters SF as atmospheric river arrives

A strong atmospheric river began drenching the Bay Area on Wednesday, with more rain expected over the next few days.
The North Bay is under a flood watch through Saturday morning, with five to 12 inches of rainfall expected through early next week. South of the Golden Gate, the heaviest rain is expected to hit on Friday.
The North Bay, San Francisco Bayshore, and the Pacific coast are under a wind advisory through early Thursday, with gusts up to 50 mph expected. A high surf advisory is also in effect.