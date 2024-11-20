Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Photos: Rain batters SF as atmospheric river arrives

A silver SUV drives through water splashing against its sides, near a coastal area. The ocean is visible in the background, and the sky is overcast.
Waves crash against a car Wednesday at Fort Point in San Francisco. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

A strong atmospheric river began drenching the Bay Area on Wednesday, with more rain expected over the next few days.

The North Bay is under a flood watch through Saturday morning, with five to 12 inches of rainfall expected through early next week. South of the Golden Gate, the heaviest rain is expected to hit on Friday.

The North Bay, San Francisco Bayshore, and the Pacific coast are under a wind advisory through early Thursday, with gusts up to 50 mph expected. A high surf advisory is also in effect.

Two people walk down a wet pathway flanked by trees and light posts, with a large domed building in the background under a gray sky.
Pedestrians brave the rain Wednesday near City Hall. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A person with an umbrella walks in the rain near the Golden Gate Bridge, which is partially obscured by mist. The scene is set on a gray, overcast day.
It was blustery by the Golden Gate Bridge. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
People sit inside a café, silhouetted against large windows framing the Golden Gate Bridge and an American flag outside, with overcast skies.
A group sits indoors with a view of the Golden Gate. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A person in a neon vest is seated inside a small transparent tent. Beside them is a table with a thermos, a notebook, and a digital device.
A worker takes shelter. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A person in a black jacket with a hood walks across a rainy bridge. They hold a plastic sheet wrapped around them while adjusting their glasses. Cars drive by in the background.
Markus Koivuranta walks on the Golden Gate Bridge. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A row of sandbags is stacked in front of a drainage pipe. A wire fence and some foliage are in the background, with a hint of an overcast sky.
Sandbags are piled up near Baker Beach. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
People with umbrellas are using an escalator and stairs on a rainy day. Decorative lights, including snowflakes and blue globes, hang overhead.
Commuters descend at a downtown BART station. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A gray truck drives through a large puddle, splashing water. It has ladders secured on top and a dark toolbox in the back, with trees and a streetlamp in the background.
A truck drives through puddles on the Great Highway. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
Two people in wetsuits prepare surfboards at the open back of an SUV in a rainy parking lot, with wet ground and a &quot;No Parking&quot; sign visible.
Danny Dufficy prepares to catch some waves in the storm. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A person in a black hooded coat drinks from a cup in a rusted, graffiti-marked structure with weathered windows. The ambiance is cold and gritty.
Kate Murphy takes shelter at China Beach. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
In the rain, a person with a colorful umbrella walks on a wet sidewalk. Another person in a hooded jacket carries bags. People walk with a dog nearby.
Pedestrians are out near Baker Beach. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Filed Under

LifeNewsStormsWeather