So, early this year, he turned Liliana into the Bar at Osito. It lasted a matter of weeks. Then the Bar Agricole team — with whom Stowaway worked for a decade — used the space as a pop-up for the acclaimed institution’s final nomadic phase. Now the lodge-like, one-notch-above-minimalist Bar at Osito is back , and with the arrival of the season’s first atmospheric river, its gray interior may be the best place in San Francisco to enjoy an elegant cocktail and some à la carte bites.

Stowaway’s Michelin-starred restaurant Osito opened in December 2021 with 30 seats, a roaring fire, and a tasting menu dedicated to game birds. Liliana, which debuted next door at the same time, was intended to be a casual sibling suited for the everyday, a labor of love from a gregarious chef who has been candid about his struggles with substance abuse and homelessness . But over time, the bar’s popularity took him by surprise. “I think people thought it was a nicer place than it was meant to be,” Stowaway told The Standard.

What happens when you open a bar, only to see it succeed a little too much? Amid the hospitality industry’s endless struggles , it’s a problem some restaurateurs might crawl through broken Pyrex to have. But for chef Seth Stowaway and his cozy Mission bar Liliana, it meant scrapping the concept and starting fresh.

If Osito is, in Stowaway’s words, an “exploration of Northern California through the lens of fire, preservation, and seasonality,” then the Bar at Osito takes the seasonal element and runs with it. Some drinks feel like a distillation of autumn itself: the $18 Pan American Clipper (Calvados, grenadine, lemon, and absinthe) and the $16 Stone Fence (Kilchoman scotch, Lonely Mountain Pink Lady apples, and lemon), which could be second cousins, their shared lineage traced through the apple in the Calvados.

The green fairy pops up again in an unlikely place: a spin on a martini, probably the last cocktail in the book that would cry out for a jolt of diesel-strength wormwood. Yet the $16 Turf Cocktail (gin, dry vermouth, maraschino, and absinthe) is no testosterone-fueled dare. It’s potent but balanced, with a drawn-out finish, as the almond-y maraschino and herbaceous absinthe take over.