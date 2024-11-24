The 49ers’ season is all but lost. Here’s how they can build a bridge to 2025

Not that you were expecting anything else from this voodoo-doll season, but things did not get better for the 49ers with the familiar brew of penalty flags, give-aways, missed tackles, and ever-dwindling belief on Sunday in Green Bay.

Not that there was much hope once Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, and Trent Williams were ruled out for this eventual 38-10 Packers victory that sent the 49ers to a dreary 5-6 record. But it’s all getting physically, emotionally, existentially, competitively, and mathematically pretty obvious that a team that was in the Super Bowl just nine months ago will not be returning.

The bleakest moment of the season came in the first half, when the Packers blasted out to a 17-0 lead, running over and around multiple 49ers defenders on almost every play and squeezing the door shut on the overwhelmed 49ers offense, before a late second-quarter 49ers score made it 17-7.

“One of the worst ones I’ve been a part of, as far as a half,” Kyle Shanahan said after the game.

Not that 49ers fans have maintained much faith about this team for weeks now, but that lifeless first half was just about a complete postseason deal-breaker. Even if Purdy, Bosa, and Williams are back next Sunday against the surging Bills, that remains an almost unwinnable game in Buffalo. Even if the math says the 49ers are just one game behind first-place Seattle in the NFC West, the 49ers are actually in last place in the division and are positioned poorly in the playoff-tiebreaker categories.

Even if a 5-1 finish would give the 49ers a shot at the tournament, everybody knows that their remaining schedule is tough (including a Week 17 game at Levi’s Stadium against the Super Bowl-favorite Lions, who might need that game to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed) and that the 49ers have sputtered badly against the easier parts of their schedule, anyway.

The 49ers can’t just quit now. That’s just not how the NFL works. They might get lucky in Buffalo. They could get on a roll. They still have a lot of talent. Weirder things have happened. There’s no tanking when players’ and coaches’ careers are at stake.

But logically, it also wouldn’t be terribly wrong for the 49ers’ brass to begin thinking of this season as a very frustrating “gap” year — problematic from the start, wrecked by injuries, not handled wonderfully by anybody, but also potentially not a total waste if the 49ers can build a constructive bridge to the 2025 season.