49ers injury ticker: Purdy doesn’t throw, Greenlaw returns, Warner battles broken ankle

Brock Purdy, who is dealing with an injured shoulder, did not throw during the media viewing window of Wednesday’s practice. The 49ers quarterback, who missed last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, was officially a limited participant as he mainly watched backups Brandon Allen, Josh Dobbs, and Tanner Mordecai work through early drills.

Here’s Brock Purdy at practice today. He mimicked some of the QB drill stuff as much as he could without throwing and then watched through this period pic.twitter.com/j53yHpwc1G

The 49ers did return linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who practiced for the first time since tearing his Achilles in February’s Super Bowl.

Left guard Aaron Banks and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott both remain in the concussion protocol and missed Wednesday’s session. So did cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who has a knee injury.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) said that he’s feeling better this week but still unsure if it’ll be possible to return against the Bills. Bosa chatted in the locker room and shared a hug with left tackle Trent Williams, who’s moving around the 49ers’ facility with a knee scooter that allows him to take pressure off his injured left ankle. Neither will practice this week.

If Purdy can’t play, Allen will make his second consecutive start in Buffalo, where freezing temperatures and snow are in the forecast. The 9-2 Bills are now 7-point favorites over the beleaguered 49ers, who again missed several key players at Wednesday’s practice.

The 49ers obviously hope that this Thursday’s practice goes better than it did last week. The session will be closed to the media since it’s Thanksgiving Day, meaning that the next update on Purdy’s status should come Friday.

Purdy didn’t throw at last Wednesday’s practice before throwing lightly at the beginning of Thursday’s session. That’s when he felt discomfort and exited the field. The 49ers ruled him out of the Packers game the next day.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Purdy underwent a light throwing session to begin the week and that he felt no issue with his shoulder in the immediate aftermath. Shanahan didn’t specify if the 49ers had planned for Purdy to throw Wednesday — “we’ll decide when we get out there,” he said before practice — but it is possible that the QB is adhering to the same ramp-up formula as last week.

Dre Greenlaw is back at 49ers practice for the first time since tearing his Achilles at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/Zu6IvWCzQS

The 49ers do not expect Greenlaw to immediately return to game action, but they are thrilled that their hard-hitting linebacker is healthy enough to practice just about nine months removed from a devastating injury. For now, Greenlaw remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he practices. The 49ers have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster, or his season will be finished.

“I’m really proud of Dre with the way he’s attacked this,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said on KNBR Tuesday. “He’s a difference-maker for us on the field, but we’re inspired just by watching him out here. Hats off to the kid for working his tail off.”

The team’s other star linebacker, Fred Warner, is also dealing with a serious injury, revealing on Wednesday that he actually fractured his ankle in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, but has been playing through that painful injury ever since.

“It’s something I deal with before every game,” Warner said, after joined Greenlaw in warm-up drills. “I get on that table before every game and get shot up every single game just to be able to roll. It’s not an excuse. That’s the NFL. You’re not going to be healthy.

“Anytime you fracture a bone, if you continue to play on it, the bone’s not going to be able to heal itself. So you’ve just got to be able to fight through.”

Warner, who opened as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded defender over the first month of this season, has not played nearly as well since his injury. His worst game, marred by four missed tackles, came this past weekend in Green Bay. But with Greenlaw out and many other members of the 49ers defense ailing, Warner has found it necessary to strain through.

The overall mediocrity of the NFC West has allowed the 49ers, who are 5-6, to remain in the playoff race despite the litany of injuries. The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are tied for first place at 6-5.

The 49ers are limping along but refusing to wave the white flag.

“We’re just going to keep chopping wood,” running back Christian McCaffrey said. “That’s all we can do.”