Ricci Wynne pleads not guilty on pimping charge, is released by judge

Wynne had nearly $80,000 in cash when he was arrested, according to police sources with knowledge of the case. Judge Kenneth Wine said Wynne’s charges were “bad” and made a note of the large amount of cash found in a closet in his apartment.

Wynne, a drug dealer turned activist known for Fox News appearances, was arrested and jailed Monday morning after cops waited for his flight to arrive at San Francisco International Airport. Wynne was traveling with a woman he is accused of pimping out; she was not arrested.

Ricci Wynne, a viral video creator who focuses on homeless San Francisco drug users, was released from jail Wednesday after pleading not guilty to charges of pimping and pandering.

Freeman said Wynne has been sober since 2019, was a graduate of Mission High School, and completed the Delancey Street program in 2014.

“I understand that there is a lot of interest around his case, given his social media presence,” Freeman said. “We are going to be fiercely representing him in this case. Right now, all the facts that we know are from law enforcement, so we need to investigate this case.”

The DA’s office asked Wine to detain Wynne due to law enforcement’s discovery of a cellphone in his name showing 18 months’ worth of ad postings for sex work, with logs of clients’ payments and dates. Prosecutors said Wynne’s rented luxury apartment was a sign of a lifestyle that could not be sustained on his salary from cleaning offices and operating a crane.

Wynne denied all allegations against him and was released on his own recognizance — despite protests from the district attorney’s office.

When the reporter approached Gage for comment, he said, “You’re with The Standard. I’m definitely not going to say anything to you, because you guys clearly have it in for my brother. You heard what the judge said? This case has nothing to do with anyone underage. You guys need to do better.”

During the hearing, Wynne’s brother Gage Wynne approached The Standard’s reporter and a photographer. He demanded to know what the photographer planned to do with the camera.

Wynne’s arrest sprang from an investigation that named him as a suspect in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old, according to a police report viewed by The Standard.

Wine said the accusations involving a 15-year-old are part of a federal case that is not related to the pimping case heard Wednesday. Prosecutors said there is evidence of sex work involving Wynne and a second woman who was not present when he was arrested at the airport.

Moments later, a man who had been sitting in the rear of the courtroom with a woman and an infant approached Gage and called Ricci a name. The men then squared up as if they were about to fight, before sheriff’s deputies rushed to separate them.