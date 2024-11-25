Ricci Wynne, Fox News darling and SF hater, lands in jail as suspected pimp

“[He] came to a public happy hour and filled out a public volunteer form that uploads automatically to our webpage where he self-selected ‘Campaign Team’ for volunteer assignments,” Kaplan said in an email. “We never had a chance to follow up on his interest or update the webpage because the Campaign Team was paused to put resources into other focus areas.”

Wynne — who has 105,000 followers on Instagram — was once seen at a WE SF event straddling a poodle for a group photo.

Wynne had nearly $80,000 in cash when he was arrested, according to police sources with knowledge of the case.

Wynne is known for posting online videos of homeless people and drug users in SoMa and the Tenderloin. He is listed as a member of the campaign team for the politics-focused group WE San Francisco.

Ricci Wynne, a drug dealer turned activist known for Fox News appearances and for trashing San Francisco online, was arrested and jailed Monday morning on suspicion of pimping and pandering.

Wynne has been spotted cozying up to Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie, appearing alongside him in a video and pledging his support before the election. Lurie’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘What she does is her business’

Wynne denied that the phones belonged to him or that he was a pimp, according to the report.

Most of the sex work was carried out in the apartment, according to the report. However, some included travel to Hawaii, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas.

The phones also contained texts from clients, the report states. In one message, a client asked about GFE, or “girlfriend experience.”

Police also searched three cellphones they say belong to Wynne that contained evidence of sex work, including rates: $500 to $600 an hour for in-calls, and $700 for outcalls.

Police on Monday searched his luxury apartment on the 28th floor of 399 Fremont St., discovering $79,900 in cash. Monthly rent for apartments similar to his two-bedroom unit is around $5,500.

The report notes that Wynne was arrested at San Francisco International Airport as he returned from a sanctioned trip to Miami. (Wynne is on federal probation.) He was traveling with a 30-year-old woman investigators believe he was pimping out for sex work.

Wynne’s arrest sprang from an investigation that named him as a suspect in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old, according to a police report viewed by The Standard.

When quizzed by officers at the airport about alleged sex work by the woman who was detained with Wynne, he said: “What she does is her business.”

The woman denied that she was being trafficked or working as a prostitute. The Standard was unable to reach her by phone Monday. She was not arrested.

When police googled the woman’s phone number, they discovered photos of her on sex work websites.

The search of Wynne’s apartment also found evidence of legitimate income of around $20,000. Police also searched a Mercedes AMG E43 that he kept in the basement parking lot. Per DMV records, the car is registered to a Gage Wynne; news reports name him as a suspected heroin dealer who was caught in a 2015 bust in Sonoma County. The 2023 sedan is worth around $72,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

A neighbor who lives on the same floor as Wynne and declined to provide a name for fear of retribution said they witnessed police searching the apartment Sunday night.