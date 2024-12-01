Alien hunters invade the Bay

With public interest in all things celestial at a high, stoked by congressional hearings on UFOs and Elon Musk’s promises to colonize Mars, hundreds of researchers and enthusiasts descended recently on the Bay Area, long a place where real science and fringe science comfortably coexist.

The growing number of people who openly ponder these questions, professionally or in their spare time, are a category of being unto themselves. Some monitor the heavens for signs of life beyond our solar system; others collect and dissect reports of flying saucers and the like.

If and when we find alien life, what will it look like? Will it be carbon-based? Humanoid? Might it inhabit another dimension? Or is it already right here on Earth?

“I kissed her on the lips,” Davis said, eyes sparkling, while a millennial acolyte rolled him a cigarette of fine artisanal tobacco. (Though he just finished a round of chemotherapy for bladder cancer, Davis remains a smoker.) Young artists and researchers orbited him throughout the night, perhaps hoping his genius might rub off.

Unlike the other gentlemen in attendance, he was not wearing a suit jacket or bowtie but a scally cap, Carhartt overalls, and an aluminum prosthetic leg of his own design. A long, braided beard added to his pirate mystique, as did his explanation for the lost limb: An alligator got him. How, exactly?

Standing out in the crowd of exoplanet researchers and astrobiologists was Joe Davis, the first person to store information in the genetic code of a microbe.

First came a 40th anniversary party for the SETI Institute, short for Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence. Drinks flowed, sequins glittered, and laughter rang out Nov. 20 at the swanky lodge of Menlo Park’s Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club.

Jodie Foster, who played a character inspired by Tarter in the 1997 movie “Contact,” was one of a handful of celebrities who recorded video messages to congratulate her on the accolade. Another was Brian May, astrophysicist and guitarist in Queen (also an avid defender of the English hedgehog population ).

Today, the institute works on Mars missions, asteroid geology, expanding humankind’s understanding of the requisite conditions for life, and more. It recently began a collaborative project with Nvidia, streaming sensor data from SETI instruments to artificial intelligence processors in real time. Tarter, 80, is confident that humans will discover life beyond Earth, lamenting only that she might not be around to witness it.

The celebration featured an award honoring Jill Tarter, one of SETI’s founding members and a legend in the fields of astrobiology and space engineering. Tarter was doing SETI research for NASA until the 1980s, when a few senators yanked the funding and she split off with a colleague to form the SETI Institute. The nonprofit, which is based in Mountain View, still gets about two-thirds of its funding through NASA.

Davis presented a barnacle-encrusted glass bottle to Bill Diamond — SETI’s executive director, who glittered in an emerald sequined jacket — as a birthday present to the institute. The bottle, Davis explained, contained a message SETI had sent into space from Puerto Rico’s Arecibo telescope. He left it in the Atlantic Ocean for six months before retrieving it, and some guests interpreted this as a statement: It’s gonna be a long time before anybody hears your transmission, the sea grime seemed to say.

The gesture was in character. Davis, an artist-in-residence at Harvard’s famous Church Lab, has been experimenting for decades with space, time, DNA, and interplanetary communication. As described in the New Yorker, Davis found the world’s oldest species of apple tree in Kazakhstan and sought to encode its genome with the English Wikipedia, creating a “tree of knowledge.” He transmitted vaginal contractions into space from an MIT observatory in 1986, just before figuring out how to store information in DNA.

“Art is like quantum physics: It has to describe the whole world,” Davis said.

“The rocks in the beach hold the record of a planet we wouldn’t recognize,” he added, looking deep into my eyes. “The shadow of a cloud leaves a permanent mark on the stone.”