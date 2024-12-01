SFSU lecturers canned amid financial emergency 

“I’m 58 years old. It’s a rough moment,” she said. “I have to relaunch my career at the end of my working life.”

Jennifer Beach, who has been a lecturer in the English department for two decades, is among the cuts. She said she’ll have to find another job to support her two disabled adult children.

“It’s terrible, it’s tragic that people are losing course assignments, but you can’t offer sections when there aren’t students,” King said. He blamed the lower enrollment in part on the 2008 financial crisis and its effects on birth rates .

SFSU spokesperson Bobby King confirmed that the university has decided not to rehire lecturers for the spring 2025 semester in an effort to adapt to decreasing enrollment, which fell to 22,357 students this fall from 29,586 in 2018. King said he did not know how many staff members are being laid off.

An unknown number of lecturers at San Francisco State University are being let go as the college faces a “financial emergency,” The Standard has learned.

English chair Maricel Santos said 19 lecturers are being laid off in that department alone. King confirmed this.

“I don’t think my department will even exist in seven years,” said Sean Connelly, another English lecturer. “It’s seen as some sort of weird legacy of another time. It doesn’t slot neatly into the kind of program that employers or the market seem to be demanding.”

He estimated that thousands of staff cuts have been made this year across the California State University system. A CSU spokesperson said she could not confirm this, and “it would be speculating to say how many lecturer appointments there will be for spring.”

Lecturers dispute that a drop in enrollment is to blame. Multiple adjuncts said their classes are still full, even after the administration increased capacity, and students are struggling to get the courses they need.