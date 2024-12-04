See inside the Marin coastal farm just sold by Annie Leibovitz for $8.4M

Gallery of 15 photos

Hay and dairy barns have been used for special events and performances. | Source: Courtesy Jacob Elliott

The previous owner, the late investor Warren Hellman, converted an unused farm building into a music studio. | Source: Courtesy Jacob Elliott

The studio and another converted farm structure have been used to host private concerts. | Source: Jacob Elliott

The property has a century-long legacy as a farm and ranch. | Source: Jacob Elliott

The equestrian facility has a 20,000-square-foot riding area. | Source: Courtesy Jacob Elliott

Leibovitz spent more than $2 million on improvements. | Source: Jacob Elliott

Additional horse and livestock stalls and pastures dot the 65-acre property in Bolinas. | Source: Courtesy Jacob Elliott

The residential facilities on the farm include a 1920s-era four-bedroom single-family home. | Source: Courtesy Jacob Elliott

