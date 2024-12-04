See inside the Marin coastal farm just sold by Annie Leibovitz for $8.4M

Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz has sold her 65-acre estate in the Marin County coastal enclave of Bolinas for $8.425 million, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction.
The property at 605 Horseshoe Hill Road, which was listed at $8.995 million when it went on the market in April, offers expansive views of Mount Tamalpais, the Pacific Ocean, and the Bolinas Lagoon.
Leibovitz purchased the property for $7.5 million in 2019 when it appeared that one of her daughters would go to college in the Bay Area. She invested more than $2 million in improvements.
Leibovitz had plans to partner with a farmer to restore the property but put those on pause when all of her daughters decided to attend school in the Northeast.
“Things don’t always go as planned,” she said at the time.
Leibovitz isn’t the only photographer to have been inspired by the property. Ansel Adams snapped a picture of a weathered dairy barn there during a swing through the West Coast in the 1930s.
Prior to Leibovitz’s purchase, the property was owned by the family of Warren Hellman, the San Francisco investor and philanthropist known for starting the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in Golden Gate Park.
In line with its century-long legacy as a farm and ranch, the property includes an equestrian facility with a 20,000-square-foot riding area and a seven-stall barn. Additional horse and livestock stalls and pastures dot the land.
Compass agent Alexander Fromm Lurie co-listed the property with Nick Svenson.