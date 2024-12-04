Bitcoin crosses the $100k milestone for the first time

It’s a sweet, sweet 16 for Bitcoin as the flagship cryptocurrency surpassed the $100,000 mark on Wednesday evening.

After weeks of flirting with the threshold, Bitcoin’s exchange rate with the dollar crossed the six-figure line bolstered by the expectation of more crypto-friendly policies from the Trump administration and a booming stock market that some are looking to diversify away from.

Exactly one year ago, Bitcoin, which was created in 2009, was valued at around $44,000, marking an astronomical 127% increase in value.

Bitcoin’s worth has steadily risen since the beginning of the year when the Securities and Exchange Commission approved exchange-traded funds that track the price of the cryptocurrency. These funds, which can be bought and sold on an exchange, established a bridge from traditional finance to crypto and lent legitimacy to Bitcoin.

But the steep rally began last month after Donald Trump won the presidential election and voters elected what Brian Armstrong, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, called “America’s most pro-crypto Congress ever,” courtesy of millions spent by industry super PACs and billionaires.

Political tides, coupled with investors trying to diversify their assets away from the roaring stock market, have caused Bitcoin’s rise in value, said Maura O’Neill, an expert in cryptocurrencies and blockchain at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. “People are looking for diversification in an uncertain world and they see an incoming U.S. president who is more friendly to crypto,” O’Neill said.

Washington is now home to an expansive and organized network of pro-crypto advocates, who are lobbying Trump to choose crypto-friendly financial regulators and pushing Congress to give the industry a regulatory roadmap to becoming mainstream.

Trump, a one-time crypto skeptic, showed an affinity for bitcoin on the campaign trail when he bought a round of burgers for supporters at a bitcoin-themed bar in New York. He’s pledged to establish a “strategic national bitcoin stockpile” and has nominated conservative lawyer Paul Atkins, a critic of the SEC’s cryptocurrency policies under President Joe Biden, to run the agency.

Bitcoin is the original decentralized cryptocurrency created by the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto. With Bitcoin’s rise in value, it now accounts for 52% of the $3.7 trillion cryptocurrency market.

$100,000 is, no doubt, an arbitrary number. But for “Bitcoin maximalists” — people who believe that Bitcoin is the only digital asset that will be needed in the future — it’s a significant milestone toward Bitcoin’s dominance over other cryptocurrencies.

How long the rally will continue, though, is anyone’s guess. Because there’s no central bank watching over Bitcoin, it is prone to significant volatility. “If you look at the history of Bitcoin over the past three or five years, there are big peaks and troughs,” said O’Neill. “But ultimately over time, there’s been a significant increase.”

For crypto to truly flourish, O’Neill said, the Trump administration will have to implement regulatory guardrails that protect consumers and investors from an FTX-like situation. The collapse of the exchange helmed by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2022 eroded public trust and kicked off a “crypto winter.”

Konstantin Richter, CEO of Blockdaemon, a blockchain infrastructure company, concurs that what the industry needs is regulatory clarity.

“Bitcoin recently turned 16, marking a significant milestone, but also making Bitcoin a teenager,” said Richter, who is based in the Bay Area. Richter said his company is seeing growing demand for its crypto infrastructure, but it’s still the early days for the industry.

“Many companies [have] moved offshore, which has been a setback for the industry,” Richter said, attributing the flight away from the U.S. to the Biden administration’s hostility toward crypto.