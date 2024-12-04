The body of Mai Sai Vue, an 18-year-old who went missing on Halloween in San Francisco, was found by police divers, her sister posted online.
In a GoFundMe campaign posted Monday, Vue’s older sister Katelynn Vue wrote that the body was recovered Nov. 28 by “local police divers.” A GoFundMe spokesperson told The Standard that Vue’s account is verified.
The family had searched near the Golden Gate Bridge, they told KRON.
Vue was last seen at 11 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Grove and Larkin streets, the San Francisco Police Department previously said. The department has not responded to The Standard’s inquiries.
“I am still in disbelief of having to ask for everyone’s support and favor in donations of her funeral expenses as she is my only sister who I had hoped to grow old with,” Katelynn’s GoFundMe page said. “I am at a loss for words and hoping that with your support, I can send my sister off well.”
Katelynn described the close relationship she had with her sister.
“Mai Sai was a very intelligent and sweet person who had so much patience. As my only sister, she was my rock and the only person who I could count on. Without my baby sister, I am lost, broken, and unable to focus on the fact that I no longer will have someone to lean on or to call my sister. A short but sweet lifetime together is never enough.”
A Facebook account that appears to be Katelynn’s also had a message.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that my sister, Mai Sai, has been found. Although it is not the results we have wanted, we are still grateful to have her found.”