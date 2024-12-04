Although anything but a country act, Kings of Leon hail from Nashville and have steadily built a loyal fanbase following the 2008 release of their fourth album, “Only by the Night.” Earning comparisons to Pixies and the Clash, they’re standard-bearers for a blistering, guitar-centric style of boogie rock that has gradually disappeared from many festival lineups amid the ever-growing popularity of hip-hop and EDM. But Kings of Leon are hardly a legacy act, having released their ninth album, “Can We Please Have Fun,” this year.